AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott Monday honored peace officers, firefighters and first responders who demonstrated profound heroism and sacrifice while performing their duties to their communities and the State of Texas at the 2023 Star Of Texas Awards in Austin.
“Today, we mark another anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 — a day that no American will ever forget,” said Abbott. “We will also never forget the brave men and women who ran toward danger to help those in need. We are forever humbled by the valor of the emergency first responders that day. We are also grateful to the first responders who bravely serve Texans across our state. To serve as a first responder is to answer a higher calling. It means putting yourself between danger and the people you serve. It requires exceptional courage, dedication, and a commitment to protect those in need. Our first responders represent the very best of us. I thank all law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders here today and across Texas.”
Cpl. Thomas Wolf, of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, was one of 21 Texans recognized for their courage and sacrifice in the line of duty, including some who gave their lives.
Wolf was injured in the line of duty in July 2020 while trying to apprehend an armed suspect with a possible hostage in Reno. Wolf, who has served the community for 11 years, was among officers with Springtown and Reno police departments who were ambushed by the suspect. The PCSO corporal sustained several gunshot wounds during the incident.
Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott were joined at the Star Of Texas Awards Monday by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht, Texas Supreme Court Justices Jimmy Blacklock and Brett Busby, as well as elected officials, first responders, and their families.
Other 2023 recipients of the Star Of Texas Awards are:
Anthony Alvarez, Houston Police Department Officer
Michael Baley, Royse City Police Department Officer
Brandon M. Barragan, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy
Steven Alton Carnes, Tom Green County District Attorney's Office Criminal Investigator
Corey Cooke, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy
Brandon Cordell, Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer
Nathan Gadson, Houston Police Department Officer
Michele Garcia, Dallas Police Department Officer
John C. Hamm, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant
Daniel Hayden, Houston Police Department Officer
Scott Jay, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal
Senior Corporal Jay's K-9 partner, Figor
Stephen George Jones, Concho County Sheriff's Office Sergeant
Gustavo Medina, Corpus Christi Police Department Officer
Nicholas Alexander Montelongo, Dimmitt Police Department Officer
Ruben Munoz, Sugar Land Police Department Officer
Curtis B. Putz, Department of Public Safety Trooper
Lorin Readmond, Loving County Sheriff's Office Deputy
Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend Constable's Office
Matthew B. Zalewski, Seagraves Police Department Officer
Established in 2003 under House Bill 1937, the Star of Texas Awards honors and commemorates individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders. HB 1937 also designated Sept. 11 of every year as Texas First Responders Day.
