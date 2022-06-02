WEATHERFORD, Texas – The biggest thing that’s happened at the rodeo arena in town has been its expansion over the last year.
By doing so, organizers are setting up the community and others with more opportunities to witness the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8-Saturday, June 11, at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Arena; that also includes the Xtreme Bulls competition at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
“Our announcer’s stand went from 12 foot deep to 40 foot deep, with skyboxes above Chute 7,” said Larry Sullivan, chairman of the posse’s rodeo committee. “This allows an upscale end for our VIP sponsor level. We’ll have catered food and a bar and plan to make it really special for our people up there.
“We’ve also expanded our standing room-only area, and we’re looking to build more to our sponsorship space because we ran out of that last year.”
There’s a big reason for all the added work: Weatherford’s rodeo is a hot-ticket item, and more and more people want to be part of it.
It all begins Tuesday night of rodeo week with Xtreme Bulls, which was added to the calendar six years ago. Each year, its popularity increases.
“We started Xtreme Bulls in 2016,” said Sullivan, who was the posse’s captain that year. “We wanted to expand our rodeo a bit, and we called Pete Carr and asked him about Xtreme Bulls. He was all for it, and he’s been a big help in us having it every year.”
When it’s all added together, Parker County shows off five straight days of top-tier rodeo action and wholesome family entertainment. The rodeo draws the sport’s elite cowboys and cowgirls, all vying for a payout that will exceed $120,000.
This year’s event will also feature renowned rodeo clown and entertainer Keith Isley, who has earned several awards for his clowning and comedy acts over the years. Isley, 64, has been a hit inside the Sheriff’s Posse Arena before, and his return to Weatherford is a rodeo fan’s dream. He works closely with announcer Andy Stewart to make sure the production of the rodeo is as seamless as possible.
“He was here in 2016 and a couple years ago, and he’s one of the best there is,” Sullivan said. “To me, our clown is as important as our announcer, because the clown has to know what’s going on with the rodeo and know where to step in as he’s needed. Keith and Andy are so good together.
“As important as Andy is, and I think Andy is priceless, having Keith in the mix just makes our rodeo better. Andy does such a good job filling in the holes. He’s a great fit for our rodeo.”
Stewart and Isley are just two of the cogs in a giant wheel that makes the Weatherford rodeo successful. The biggest piece of the machine involves a solid group of individuals who volunteer each year to make sure everything goes off as well as possible.
“I think the rodeo is special because it’s put on solely by the sheriff’s posse,” Sullivan said. “We’re all volunteers, and everybody puts their heart in to it. We’re proud to be involved.”
