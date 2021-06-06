WEATHERFORD – The folks associated with Weatherford’s ProRodeo know several things will happen the week of the rodeo.
Fans will come out to enjoy the show, which has a strong local contingent and will feature numerous cowboys and cowgirls with ties to the area; the top names in the sport will battle for the prize money available; and the staff of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo will produce one of the best events in the PRCA.
“We have such a long-lasting relationship with Pete and his people that we both know what to expect from each other,” said Randy O’Neal, chairman of the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse, which organizes the annual rodeo. “We make sure we’ve done the improvements necessary for the rodeo grounds, and when he gets here, he can put on the best rodeo possible.
“Pete and his people take over, and it really goes seamless. He knows the rodeo grounds well, and he wants to do what he can to make it a great rodeo every night.”
This year’s Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9-Saturday, June 12, at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Arena; that also includes the Xtreme Bulls competition at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
It will feature some clear indications of a Pete Carr rodeo: The production will be on point, the competition will be tough in all events and the bucking animals will be athletic and powerful.
“I believe that’s what’s bringing the top cowboys in the industry to our rodeo,” O’Neal said. “They know they’re going to be on good stock here. That gives them a better chance to win.”
It’s not just the bucking animals that are important to the competition. The Carr team wants to make sure it’s an even playing field for steer wrestlers, tie-down ropers, team ropers and barrel racers. As the primary producer, the Carr firm provides for that through other contractors.
In fact, that’s another reason why the contestants applaud Pete Carr Pro Rodeo for how well it produces an all-around quality rodeo and why committees like the Sheriff’s Posse appreciate the team when it arrives in town.
“When those guys hit the ground, you don’t have to worry about anything at the rodeo grounds,” O’Neal said. “They put on a really nice, good production.”
Pete Carr has been considered one of the best livestock producers in ProRodeo for a long time. He has been nominated for PRCA’s Stock Contractor of the Year 12 straight times and has numerous animals selected to perform at the National Finals Rodeo each year.
“We know our rodeo is a big draw around here,” O’Neal said. “This rodeo is a big deal to this community, and Pete lives up to the billing of what people around here expect in a professionally produced rodeo.”
