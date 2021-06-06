Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.