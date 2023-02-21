Students in the Peaster FCCLA program have been busy over the last several weeks.
Earlier this month, students Aysten St. Clair and Keilani Marquez planned, organized and held a financial simulation for the senior class at Peaster High School.
Marquez is very interested in finances and wanted to help educate her peers about money. Partnering with Texas Agrilife Extension Agent Kathy Smith, Marquez and St. Clair brought the program “Welcome to the Real World” to Peaster High School.
The event needed support from more than 20 local volunteers to help put this on. Members of the Peaster community as well as other county extension agents all showed up at Peaster High School on Feb. 15.
The senior class arrived and the simulation began at 9 a.m. Students scanned a QR code where they answered questions and chose a career. They were then given a salary and visited each of the 12 stations. They learned and made choices about housing, transportation, utilities, insurance, groceries, clothing, pet ownership, parenthood, entertainment and charitable giving.
They also had the opportunity to visit with a financial adviser and spin the reality wheel.
The students were then told how important it is to constantly be learning to improve your marketability in the job market. Peaster FCCLA hopes to be able to do this simulation each year for the senior class.
In early February, Peaster FCCLA members attended the Peaster city council meeting to ask Mayor Gerald Hobson to proclaim Feb. 13-17 National FCCLA Week in Peaster. The Peaster FCCLA chapter prepared for a week of celebrating FCCLA and Family and Consumer Sciences education through participating in chapter activities. They held a bake sale to benefit the food pantry “Our Daily Bread.”
They also made root beer floats for all FCCLA members and hosted a taco lunch and spent a few hours after school working at “Our Daily Bread.”
