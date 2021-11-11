PEASTER — Peaster ISD students and staff stood up and applauded as hometown veterans were escorted into the Peaster High School gymnasium Thursday morning.
The event, extended from a breakfast earlier served to all veterans, was to commemorate Veterans Day and honor those who have, and continue, to serve.
"We want to thank you for being here today," Peaster High School Principal Doug McCollough said to the veterans seated. "It is our honor to serve you for what you've done for our country.
"We appreciate you in every way."
Thursday's ceremony also featured students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade who recited poems or letters they had composed themselves, including one by sixth grader Cecilia Torres addressed to her father, the "best the Coast Guard had."
"You risked your life for those in need, yet you always take the time to be there for me," she read in part.
Performances by the Peaster band and choir, including a rendition of TAPS, "Hallelujah" and "God Bless America" with the crowd, were part of the festivities, as well as a display of "America's White Table."
The tradition, established during the Vietnam War as a symbol of remembrance to those who served in the Armed forces and those missing from their ranks, includes the presentation of a small table to represent one soldier's lonely battle against many, a white tablecloth to represent the soldier's pure heart, a red rose and red ribbon to represent hope that all our missing veterans will return one day, a slice of lemon as a reminder of the bitter fate of those captured, salt for the tears and sadness of those waiting for their loved ones to return, a black napkin representing the sorrow and loneliness of the soldier's captivity and a candle as a symbol of peace to remind us that we are a light to the world in a time of darkness.
