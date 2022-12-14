Two months after announcing a temporary leave of absence, Lance Johnson is parting ways with Peaster ISD as superintendent.
The board held a special meeting Tuesday night, where they voted to accept a voluntary severance agreement.
Shortly after the announcement of Johnson's leave of absence in October, board members unanimously voted Keith Scharnhorst to take over as active superintendent.
The district, in a statement Wednesday, said Scharnhorst would remain at the helm as interim superintendent until a search and hiring is completed.
"Mr. Johnson stated in an email to all staff that he has accepted reassignment as Superintendent Emeritus through June 30, 2023 and will provide any assistance Mr. Scharnhorst and PISD might require throughout this transition," according to the statement.
That email also noted progress in the board's four priorities of balancing the budget, increasing the fund balance, passing bonds to alleviate overcrowding and improving the elementary's academic rating.
"Today, our budget is balanced, our fund balance has grown from $1 million to $4.6 million, we have passed back to back bonds that included building a new intermediate school, and the elementary has improved from a low 'C' rating to a mid/high 'B' rating (thank you to the outstanding staff at PES)," according to Johnson's email. "Additionally, I am proud of how we have been able to increase salaries along the way, increase the Christmas bonus, and start many new initiatives that have improved our community and school district. I believe our district is in great shape, and with your support, the next superintendent will be able to build upon our success, placing the needs of students first.”
Peaster ISD trustees met Oct. 3 in closed session to consider the mid-year evaluation of Johnson and discuss his contract.
It followed another meeting on Sept. 15, which saw numerous residents speak during public comment, citing a "toxic work environment," concerns over academics taking a back seat to athletics, recent academic ratings and educators not being heard.
Others voiced their support for Johnson, saying his leadership was what brought them to the district, and that they firmly believed he had the best interest of the school at heart.
Scharnhorst Wednesday said he would like to “thank Mr. Johnson and his family for their accomplishments at Peaster ISD and want to wish them the very best of luck in the future,” according to the district's statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.