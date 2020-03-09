A 35-year-old man was struck and killed along Santa Fe Drive early Monday morning.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the male pedestrian as Matthew Cody Shurtleff, of Weatherford.
Weatherford police were called to the scene around 7:16 a.m., according to a press release, of an auto-pedestrian accident.
Based on preliminary information, an elderly female was driving northbound on Santa Fe in the outside lane of travel. [Shurtleff] appeared to be crossing the street (walking east to west) from the apartment complex, and initial indications appear the male was allegedly struck in outside lane of the street, according to Weatherford PD.
Lifecare EMS and Fire Department personnel responded and subsequently transported the injured [Shurtleff] to Medical City Weatherford, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8:20 a.m.
The Weatherford Police Department advanced accident team is conducting the investigation, which remains ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.