A pedestrian who, for an undetermined reason, was lying in on U.S. 180 in Mineral Wells was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Monday night.
At about 11:40 p.m. on Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the fatality crash near Lake Mineral Wells State Park.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by 43-year-old Candy L. Lister of Mineral Wells, was traveling west on U.S. 180,” according to DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter. “For an undetermined reason, a pedestrian, identified as Eric Jason Lane, 47, of Avon, Indiana, was lying in the roadway of U.S. 180. Lister was not able to avoid striking Lane who was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
No additional information is available at this time, according to Hunter.
