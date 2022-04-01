WEATHERFORD — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along U.S. 377 Thursday night. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called out to the scene around 9 p.m.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling south on U.S. 377 when a pedestrian ran onto the roadway in front of the Honda from the barrow ditch," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The Honda struck and killed the pedestrian."
The driver of the Honda, Thurman A. Jackson, 50, of Cresson, was not injured. The deceased has not yet been identified, pending notification of family.
