PARKER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was killed after being struck on Interstate 20 Wednesday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety's report said the incident occurred at the 396 mile marker of I-20 around 8:15 p.m.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 21-year-old male, of Athens, attempted to run across the highway when he was struck by a Subaru SUV. A second vehicle, a Peterbilt semi, struck the man as he was laying in the roadway.
The man was pronounced deceased on scene by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the drivers of the two vehicles sustained no injuries.
DPS reported the investigation is ongoing.
