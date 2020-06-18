Petitions out on county's Confederate monument

With two petitions circulating Parker County, a discussion surrounding the Confederate monument on the lawn of the county courthouse will take place at Monday’s commissioners court meeting.
“It will be on the agenda Monday and I feel confident that there will be some good discussion on it and feel good about where that goes. I think, obviously, we’re a very close-knit community and these are sensitive topics for people and everyone is entitled to their opinion and expressing their viewpoints,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “As far as the security of the statue, there’s a sign there and we have more than one camera on it, so there is security monitoring that. What we don’t want is obviously something to happen to it.”
The Confederate statue was erected in 1929 following fundraising efforts by the local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy. Two petitions are now circulating online — one asking for removal of the statue, the other asking to keep the statute.
With a goal of 5,000 signatures, Weatherford High School graduate Courtney Craig started a petition “Removal of Confederate Monument in Weatherford” with the decision-makers listed as Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall and Parker County Judge Pat Deen.
“My family has been in Parker County for 150 years and continues to be an active part of the community. This monument is a reminder for me and my family that Weatherford and Parker County still believe the idea of the Confederacy is something to be commemorated and glorified in the most prominent location in the city,” according to Craig’s petition page on change.org. “By keeping the monument on the lawn of the county courthouse, Weatherford and Parker County are saying that the area’s white ancestors, who fought and died to preserve the institution of slavery, were more important than mine. Its continued existence, right in the middle of the city for the world to see, implies that our bloody, racist past is a point of pride and not something we should finally come to terms with. It is a blatant slap in the face for every Black person who has lived and died here since the 1800s. Parker County is a rapidly growing, rapidly diversifying area. This monument is a relic from a period of white supremacy that has no place in 21st century America.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had 3,278 signatures.
Kim Milner started a petition “Keep the Confederate Monument/Statue in Weatherford” two weeks ago with a goal of 10,000 signatures to be presented to the Weatherford city council.
“Guess what? Some of our history is offensive. It doesn’t change the fact that it’s still our history. If we do not reflect on our history, we cannot learn from it,” according to Milner’s petition page on change.org. “It is important that we have monuments and other things to look back on so that we can teach the younger generations the mistakes of our past. Please help us be the louder voices of those who want to keep the monuments that reflect our history rather than tear them all down.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had 7,755 signatures.
An assembly was set to take place at the courthouse Friday, which is Juneteenth, but was canceled Thursday morning.
