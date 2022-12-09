ALEDO - Golf enthusiasts will have a new course to play in southeast Parker County that plans to open in Fall 2024.
Local PGA Tour veteran and founder of Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club JJ Henry is leading a team to build not only a golf course, but a healthy lifestyle community to surround it in Aledo. The community will be called Kelly Ranch.
"I am proud to say that I live in Fort Worth," Henry said. "I was fortunate enough every week that I played golf to visit some of the best golf courses, the best golf course developments, and the amenity-driven healthy lifestyle communities. At some point in my life or my career, once I finished playing, I wanted to get the right team together to bring that type of community to our area."
Henry and his team decided to connect the course and the community to the region's history.
"Avanzada is the Spanish term for an outpost," he said. "Back in the 1800s, Fort Worth was called the Trinity Outpost. Here we have a piece of land close to 1,000 feet above sea level and on the outskirts of town like an outpost overlooking the city. It is a way to pay homage to our history in Fort Worth and the surrounding area. We are excited to be ingrained in Parker County and Aledo ISD. We are also excited to bring something where everyone will be proud to be a part of the community."
Everything he saw in his touring days gave Henry the insight to create this community.
"The attention to detail things that I have been fortunate enough to see during my travels playing at the professional level and being inside a lot of these unique communities has made me want to try to do something unique," Henry said. "We were fortunate to find the perfect property to create this community.
Henry, a 24-year PGA Tour veteran, has teamed up with Bubba Vann, a developer from Fort Worth, and award-winning golf course designer Jim Lipe, a longtime Jack Nicklaus associate, to bring the new course to the area.
"Lipe has been Jack Nicklaus' right-hand man for over 30 years," Henry said. "He has built some of the best golf courses in the world, and we are honored and grateful to have him as our lead golf course architect. We also have Mike Sheridan as our master land planner. Sheridan has been in the business of land planning for over 50 years. We have the knowledge and experience of some of the best in the business to bring Avanzada to life."
The ranch will be 2,400 acres located at the corner of Kelly Road and Highway 377 in Aledo. The course will comprise 1,100 of the 2,400 acres that make up the ranch, offering a view for golfers who play on it.
"The property has almost 200 feet of elevation change," he said. "It is one of the highest points in the county. It is approximately 1,000 feet down to close to 800 feet, which is Bear Creek that runs along the eastern and northern part of the property. The low-lying rugged terrain will make for some beautiful golf."
The golf course will be part of a high-end neighborhood featuring more than 650 high-end custom homes, ranging from a third of an acre to an acre of land.
"This has been coming for a long time for our area," Henry said. "An amenity-driven community with all of the different things to do. There will also be a big commercial piece for the community, with the high-end shops at Avanzada, which include all kinds of restaurants and retail shopping. You will have everything you need right at your fingertips."
