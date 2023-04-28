The Weatherford Art Association will showcase photographer Carmen Davailus May 22 for her presentation, “Rock Your Social Media by Being Yourself” from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford.
Carmen Davailus is a fine art/lifestyle photographer who learned the hard way about social media marketing and then helped many other entrepreneurs show up for themselves. As she puts it, “Social media marketing can be a scary thing. We need to show up when we really just want to make our art. It should be about our art and not ourselves, right? What can we do to make and sell more art without it being painful?”
Learn more about this artist at www.carmensfineart.com.
Weatherford Art Association is a non-profit 501© (3) corporation that promotes the growth of art appreciation among members and the public through community education, instructional demonstrations and lectures plus public display and sales of member artwork. The group welcomes students, single adult and family memberships and includes beginning and seasoned artists in all 2-D and 3-D media. Regular meetings are held every fourth Monday of each month except December. Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
