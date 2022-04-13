PHS prayer vigil

Peaster High School hosted a prayer vigil Tuesday night for the family of two students injured in a wreck Tuesday morning.

Two Peaster High School students were injured during a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning near the intersection of Green Acres Road and Farm-to-Market Road 920.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the location around 6:50 a.m., where a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by an 18-year-old male, was struck by a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. The Chevrolet had stopped at the intersection and was waiting to turn south on FM 920 when it was hit on its left side after failing to yield the right-of-way, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said.

The impact pushed both vehicles into the southbound lanes and a Ford Explorer, driven by a 36-year-old Weatherford man, causing the Ford to overturn before coming to rest.

The driver of the truck-tractor was treated at the scene for his injuries and released.

The driver of the Chevrolet was flown from the scene by air ambulance, and a 15-year-old passenger as well as the Ford driver were transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

Peaster High School hosted a prayer vigil Tuesday night for the family, while many other districts and organizations encouraged thoughts and prayers for the students' recoveries.

