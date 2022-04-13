Two Peaster High School students were injured during a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning near the intersection of Green Acres Road and Farm-to-Market Road 920.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the location around 6:50 a.m., where a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by an 18-year-old male, was struck by a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. The Chevrolet had stopped at the intersection and was waiting to turn south on FM 920 when it was hit on its left side after failing to yield the right-of-way, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said.
The impact pushed both vehicles into the southbound lanes and a Ford Explorer, driven by a 36-year-old Weatherford man, causing the Ford to overturn before coming to rest.
The driver of the truck-tractor was treated at the scene for his injuries and released.
The driver of the Chevrolet was flown from the scene by air ambulance, and a 15-year-old passenger as well as the Ford driver were transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance with undisclosed injuries.
Peaster High School hosted a prayer vigil Tuesday night for the family, while many other districts and organizations encouraged thoughts and prayers for the students' recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.