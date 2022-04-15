Two Peaster High School students are recovering after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the intersection of Green Acres Road and Farm-to-Market Road 920 around 6:50 a.m., where a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by an 18-year-old male, was struck by a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. The Chevrolet had stopped at the intersection and was waiting to turn south on FM 920 when it was hit on its left side after failing to yield the right-of-way, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said.
The impact pushed both vehicles into the southbound lanes and a Ford Explorer, driven by a 36-year-old Weatherford man, causing the Ford to overturn before coming to rest.
The driver of the truck-tractor was treated at the scene for his injuries and released, and the driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Paul Bailey, a PHS senior, was the driver of the Chevrolet, and remains in stable but critical condition, according to the family. On Thursday afternoon, he was semi-conscious and able to respond to verbal cues before being sedated again. His father, Jason, confirmed that Paul sustained a brain injury.
“We still don’t know what or if any long term effects this may have, but this event today was a glorious confirmation that he can hear, he can process language, he can activate certain muscle groups, and he can feel sensations,” his father wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to providing updates on the teens. “This is a huge deal because we all know the brain is the operating system for all of the body’s systems.”
Paul was scheduled to have another CT scan on his brain Thursday night.
“Please continue praying that the swelling continues to reduce and no brain bleeding,” his father said.
Paul’s younger sister Amelia, a freshman at Peaster, sustained a concussion and broken facial bones, but no broken limbs or internal damage. She underwent surgery Friday morning to repair some of the broken bones, and was in recovery and “doing well” Friday afternoon, according to the family.
A community prayer vigil was held at Peaster High School Tuesday night. The Junktion in Weatherford scheduled a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 125 N. Elm St., with a cheeseburger lunch and raffle ticket sales to help raise funds for the family. The boutique has also opened up pre-orders for T-shirt sales to help cover food, medical and travel expenses for the Bailey family. The shirts, which feature the words found in Galatians 6:2, are $25 each and may be pre-ordered through April 21 at the boutique or on the business Facebook page.
A Venmo fund has also been set up for the family under @baileyfamily76088 with the verification code 2064.
You can follow the Baileys’ progress on their Facebook page, The Bailey Family of Peaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.