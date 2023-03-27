Peaster ISD trustees last week announced Dr. Kendra Pittman as the lone finalist for the position of Peaster ISD superintendent.
Pittman spent the last five years as the assistant and then associate superintendent for Royal ISD, a rapidly growing 4A district in southeast Texas. She has spent 23 years in education, as a teacher, coach, dean of instruction, principal and senior administrator.
"People who have worked with Dr. Pittman sing her praises, identifying her ability to form relationships with both staff and the community and her unique skills across the spectrum of education - dramatically improving academic success, managing the budget of a growing district earning a superior financial rating, expanding extracurricular opportunities to include record breaking FFA participation, focusing on UIL academic teams that led to a state title, improving athletics, and expanding both dual credit and Career and Technology Education programs to ensure all students are set up for success after high school," according to a press release from the district. "Dr. Pittman is a servant leader and embodies the long-standing values that make Peaster, Peaster."
Pittman, her husband, Terry, an educational consultant and recently retired superintendent himself, and their 2-year-old son are excited about the move to Peaster.
"I am excited to join the Greyhound community as your next superintendent," Pittman said. "I'm dedicated to continuing the rich traditions of the district while partnering with the Peaster ISD team to build upon what makes Peaster such a wonderful place for students and their families.
"My husband and I are looking forward to putting down roots and raising our son Brolin in a community that shares our family's values."
Royal ISD board president Scott Harman said the district was saddened to lose Pittan but shared in her joy of celebrating the move to Peaster.
"Dr. Pittman has made tremendous contributions to the district leading to improvements across the board," he said. "Whether it be at the Ag Barn, the athletics fields or to the classrooms, Kendra’s enthusiasm is contagious when it comes district pride."
