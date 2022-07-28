An open trash can packed with paper goods, food and glass bottles was responsible for the 457-acre 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County, according to an open letter this week from Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bonnie Watkins.
Watkins wrote she began in investigation on the second day of the fire, July 19, and found the trash can near Farm-to-Market Road 1148 and Hawkins Road. A wind gust had caused the trash can lid to open, providing the oxygen while the sun, magnified through the glass bottles, provided the heat and the paper goods and foods provided the fuel. The fire spread to cause nearby cedar trees to ignite.
"This accidental fire could have been prevented simply by placing a large rock on the top of the trash can lid or by keeping all glass bottles separated in their own container," Watkins wrote. "This would have prevented the sun from magnifying heat through the glass bottles in the first place thus removing the ignition source and stopping the fire. Trash can fires have also been started by placing any of the following items in with the trash; hot coals, oily rags, fireworks, tightly packed garden waste and hot ashes. The Texas fire season is not over yet folks, so let’s all continue to be vigilant. If you see signs of a fire don’t assume someone else has already called 911. The faster we arrive on scene the less chance the fire will turn into a disaster."
Watkins' department also issued its gratitude to the 130-plus Texas A&M Forest Service personnel, the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System response team, and firefighters from Palo Pinto, Young and Stephens counties.
"The initial fire assessments of PKW Assistant Chief Brent Nance and his quick call to County Emergency Services Coordinator Misty Garland were responsible for the immediate response of the air attack resources along with Palo Pinto Mutual Aid Departments and TAMFS personnel," Watkins wrote. "His swift actions held the predicted 10,000-acre fire to the lesser 500-acres in which the 1148 Fire was eventually controlled and extinguished."
The fire destroyed five homes and five outbuildings, as well as a PKW brush truck, evacuated by two firefighters who escaped to a nearby dock, where they were rescued by a Texas Game Warden's patrol boat.
Read the letter in its entirety here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.