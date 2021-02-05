Mineral Wells PD
• Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JAN. 30
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 8th St., 1:17 a.m. Male subject assaulted his girlfriend.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 800 block of SW 3rd Ave., 3:32 a.m. Male subject evaded police in a vehicle.
• ORDINANCE VIOLATION - 100 block of FM 2256, 12:28 p.m. Adopter only partially complied with adoption agreement, citation to be issued for noncompliance.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:25 p.m. Damage to a vehicle was reported.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:14 p.m. A female shoplifted at a retail store.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of SE 1st Ave., 6:22 p.m.
• WRECK - FM 1195 and Harvey Road, 7:07 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 2000 block of N. Oak Ave., 6;45 p.m. Information report.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:27 p.m. Verbal altercation lead to male subject being arrested for damages to vehicles.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 9:37 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.
JAN. 31
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of SE 11th St., 3:16 a.m.
• WARRANTS - 700 block of SE 15th St., 8:17 a.m. Warrant service resulted in arrest for aggravated sexual assault.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of SW 15th Ave., 12:33 p.m. Male was issued a criminal trespass warning from a residence.
• WRECK - 1400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:57 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 1:33 p.m. Female reported to her brother that she was going to commit suicide.
• WRECK - 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:52 p.m.
• WRECK - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:08 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of SW 25th St., 7:39 p.m. Report of possible assault.
FEB. 1
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SW 17th St., 12:23 a.m. Male overdosed on pills.
• WELFARE CHECK - 500 block of SW 8th St., 3:25 a.m. Male reported assault occurring at his home.
• THREATS - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:31 a.m. A male reported he was assaulted by another male.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2700 block of S. Murco Drive, 10:39 a.m. Burglary of habitation.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 8:59 a.m. Information report regarding possible drug overdose.
• THREATS - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:10 p.m. A male was reportedly threatened by another male.
• ASSAULT - 200 block of FM 1821, 4:45 p.m. A female was assaulted at a local business.
• WRECK - 800 block of SE 1st St., 5:52 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of Davy Crockett Ave., 4:40 p.m. A landlord and tenants had a dispute.
• WRECK - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:44 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 7:19 p.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 200 block of NE 6th Ave., 10 p.m. Female fence was damaged and items were taken.
FEB. 2
• WRECK - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:35 a.m.
• WRECK - 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:43 a.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 11:43 a.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass.
• FRAUD - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:54 p.m. Male received counterfeit twenty dollar bill as change at a business.
• THEFT - 500 block of SW 8th St., 2:39 p.m. Lumber stolen from backyard.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:01 p.m. Civil matter.
• HARASSMENT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 6:21 p.m. Woman suspected male of attempting to steal her social security number.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:04 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:35 p.m. Male subject was arrested for public intoxication.
FEB. 3
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 800 block of NE 6th Ave., 12:52 a.m. Deer euthanized after being found injured in roadway.
• HARASSMENT - 1400 block of SE 19th St., 2:49 a.m. Female reported being harassed by other female.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of SE 5th St., 1:32 p.m. Stolen truck located and returned to owners.
• ORDINANCE VIOLATION - 100 block of FM 2256, 3:03 p.m. Dog was adopted from the animal shelter in March, but no records from owner had been submitted regarding rabies vaccination or sterilization.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of MH 379, 5:02 p.m. Van almost hit male subject.
• DAMAGE TO VEHICLE - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:10 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was damaged.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1800 block of SW 9th Ave., 5:57 p.m. Juvenile was attacked by dog.
FEB. 4
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 11:58 a.m. Information only.
• THEFT - 900 block of SW 25th St., 12:51 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:24 p.m. Public works employee located and turned over four syringes.
• FRAUD - 2300 block of NE 2nd St., 2:19 p.m. A male reported receiving scam phone calls.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King, Jr. St., 2:55 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 4:21 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 6000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:28 p.m. Storage unit was broken into and vandalized.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NE 17th St., 1:10 a.m. Male arrested for possession of controlled substance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of NW 3rd Ave., 12:43 a.m. Unknown persons evaded in vehicle.
• HARASSMENT - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 1:34 p.m. Victim scammed out of money.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 5:10 p.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 6:43 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:07 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of SE 1st St., 9:44 p.m. Male and female arrested on warrants during traffic stop.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2021.
JAN. 29
• THEFT OF VEHICLE - 1200 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 7:16 a.m. Female reported someone had taken her vehicle without her knowledge or permission, and was later involved in an accident with the vehicle.
• THEFT OF VEHICLE - 500 block of E. Oak St., 1:45 p.m. Female reported someone took a vehicle parked at a facility.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2100 block of Old Dennis Road, 8:37 p.m. Female reported she believed a family member was wanting to harm themselves. There was no immediate threat determined after investigation.
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 11:40 a.m. Female reported a known suspect was harassing her and violating a protective order.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:25 p.m. Female reported being a victim of a scam on Jan. 28.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:20 p.m. Female said she found a firearm and wanted to turn it into the police department.
JAN. 30
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:11 a.m. Male reported someone had broken into his vehicle and taken his iPad. Through investigation, it was determined that the male had accidentally thrown it away, and the item was checked into WPD to be picked up at a later time.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Driver was found to be intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of S. Main St., 3:37 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of W. Oak St., 9:36 a.m. Female reported witnessed someone open the door of their vehicle and strike hers.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:49 p.m. Female found a set of keys while walking trails near a park.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Atwood Court, 9:39 p.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and removed several items.
• RUNAWAY/ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:15 p.m. Female reported her juvenile daughter ran away after telling her she was possibly assaulted.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Atwood Court, 9:39 a.m. Female reported someone entered her vehicle without permission and removed several items.
• RUNAWAY - 1500 block of S. Main St., 8:06 p.m. Juvenile female found to be a runaway from Dallas and released to the custody of CPS.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:23 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was struck by another when she attempted to take the exit ramp, and the other driver continued to travel eastbound without stopping.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:01 p.m. Female reported an unknown person entered her vehicle and took her purse, containing identifying information as well as cash and several cards, while it was parked at a business.
JAN. 31
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 1:25 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated and arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon.
• WRECK - Interstate 20 and Texas Drive, 7:20 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 1300 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 5:49 p.m. Male reported someone struck and caused damage to power lines. A license plate was found at the scene.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:57 p.m. Drug paraphernalia was located and seized.
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:25 a.m. Male determined to have assaulted his girlfriend.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:59 a.m. Male reported being scratched on the neck and struck in the face by a known person.
FEB. 1
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 5:29 a.m. Female and her boyfriend determined to have assaulted each other.
• FRAUD - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 9:15 a.m. Female reported a known suspect used her ID during an arrest.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 3400 block of Lakeway Drive, 6:46 p.m. Male found several fishing poles sitting on the curb.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 2:45 p.m. Male reported concerns about the welfare of an acquaintance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of Texas Drive, 11:19 p.m. Glass pipes containing traces of methamphetamine located inside the vehicle.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:57 p.m. Female reported being notified by a known juvenile of sexual assault that occurred in January.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:58 p.m. Male reported his information was used by an unknown person to set up a Direct TV account.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1800 block of S. Main St., 5:57 p.m. Store requested a criminal trespass warning of a male who had been acting very strangely. Police were called out again an hour later when the male returned to the property, but was gone when officers arrived.
FEB. 2
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1400 block of W. Water St., 4:53 p.m. Female reported her husband’s truck was broken into and a wallet was found where the offense occurred.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:02 a.m. Marijuana found inside the vehicle and in driver’s possession.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:03 p.m. Male reported a known male violated a criminal trespass but was no longer on the property.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of W. 7th St., 6:53 a.m. LifeCare personnel advised an 86-year-old female was deceased inside the residence.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2 p.m. Female turned in suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 9 a.m. Juvenile male reported he had been choked from behind in the mouth by another juvenile, making him unable to breath.
FEB. 3
• WARRANTS - 1900 block of Wall St., 9:27 p.m. Driver found to be under the influence of narcotics, and had a warrant out of Mineral Wells PD. Narcotics were also found inside the vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:53 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and THC wax.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 3:20 a.m. Officers attempted to make contact with four males, who fled on foot. One male was detained and arrested for evading arrest.
• FORGERY - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:38 a.m. Female reported someone cashed a forged check at their business.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:21 a.m. Male reported someone used his credit card without his permission to purchase items.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:07 p.m. Female reported someone had used her credit card to make a counterfeit purchase without her permission.
• DISTURBANCE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:03 p.m. Male reported to be intoxicated and a danger to himself.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her identifying information to get unemployment benefits.
• 9-1-1 HANG-UP - 1800 block of Roadrunner Drive, 10:11 p.m. Male arrested for active warrant.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 3:52 p.m. Female reported an unknown subject used the name and persona of her juvenile son to create a webpage on a social media site.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:15 a.m. Methamphetamine found inside the vehicle and hidden on the person of the driver.
FEB. 4
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Merrimac St., 2:54 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 6:20 a.m. Male reported unknown suspects stole a trailer from his property.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:47 a.m. Female reported a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked in front of her business.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - W. Park Ave., 1 p.m. Male reported someone burglarized the storage unit that he leased.
• ASSISTANCE - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:30 p.m. Male and female found to be in possession of marijuana.
• THEFT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 5:17 p.m. Female reported someone took her social security card from her while she was inside of a business.
