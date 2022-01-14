Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 8-13, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JAN. 8
• DISCHARGE OF FIREARM - 700 block of SE 12th St., 3:07 a.m.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of SE 18th St., 7:06 a.m. Female reported damage to her property.
• FRAUD - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:04 a.m. Card skimmer found in gas pump.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 10 a.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 300 block of SE 18th St., 12:25 p.m. Male reported clothing stolen.
• WARRANTS - 100 block of NE 22nd Ave., 3:32 p.m. Man arrested for outstanding warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 4:03 p.m. Female reported damage to residence.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 6:15 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:19 p.m.
JAN. 9
• MUTUAL ASSISTANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 9:55 a.m. Stolen vehicle located, male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of SE 21st St., 2:28 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - SE 16th St. and SE 6th Ave., 5:55 p.m. Two-vehicle accident led to driver being arrested for DWI.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:44 p.m. Female assaulted during physical altercation.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:46 p.m. Three male subjects trespassed at Baker Hotel.
JAN. 10
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:15 a.m. Male started fire next to building.
• THEFT - 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 1:58 p.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen.
• WRECK - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 2:49 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:23 p.m. Female criminally trespassed from property.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1800 block of NE 1st Ave., 5:54 p.m. Verbal altercation led to reported display of firearm.
• CITIZEN ASSIST - 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 8:30 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of SW 21st St., 9:06 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of driver for possession of marijuana, and arrest of passenger for outstanding warrant.
JAN. 11
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of SW 3rd St., 10:01 a.m. Information report.
• MISSING PERSON - SW 19th St., 10:52 a.m. Mother reported her son missing.
• THEFT - 2000 block of NW 5th Ave., 11:12 a.m. Female reported her vehicle was burglarized.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 600 block of NW 5th St., 1:28 p.m. Two vehicles red-tagged.
• WARRANTS - 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:26 p.m. Male subject arrested for illegal narcotics and outstanding warrant.
• WARRANTS - 500 block of SW 15th St., 2:41 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 5:08 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3000 block of Airport Road, 8:39 p.m. Male and female had verbal altercation.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of MH 379, 9:21 p.m. Information report.
JAN. 12
• WRECK - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:01 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:58 a.m. Mother and daughter involved in disagreement.
• WRECK - 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:55 a.m.
• WARRANTS - 1500 block of SE 1st St., 1:14 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant and illegal narcotics.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of SE 21st St., 2:02 p.m. Aggravated assault with deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Holly Hill Road, 4 p.m. Information report regarding a fire started in a residential area.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 3:29 p.m. Woman’s vehicle damaged in driveway.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:05 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for outstanding warrant.
• HARASSMENT - 6500 block of Wimbleton Court, 1:21 p.m. Female believes neighbors are harassing her.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:59 p.m. Motorcycle stolen from driveway.
• THEFT - 1600 block of SE 21st St., 9:25 p.m. Items stolen from residence.
JAN. 13
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 700 block of SW 17th St., 6:47 a.m. Male makes way into ex-girlfriend’s residence.
• THEFT - 100 block of Park Road 71, 9:17 a.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 4300 block of Sartain Road, 9:53 p.m. Male reported vehicles burglarized.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:28 a.m. Information report over parking issues and an argument after.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:55 a.m. Male reported his trailer stolen.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 6:11 p.m. Female reports custody issue.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:23 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 7-12, 2022.
JAN. 7
• THEFT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:29 a.m. Female reported an unknown female ordered food and tried to pay using a possibly stolen credit card.
• FORGERY - 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:29 a.m. Female reported an unknown person passed a $100 bill that was counterfeit.
JAN. 8
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:45 a.m. A drone was turned in after being found on a female’s property.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 3:10 p.m. Male found passed out in a vehicle and found to be in possession of marijuana.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8 p.m. Female reported a known suspect had assaulted her.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11 p.m. Male turned in a cell phone.
JAN. 9
• WARRANT - 700 block of E. 4th St., 6 p.m. Male found to have active warrant out of the county.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 2:12 a.m. Male determined to be driving while intoxicated.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2500 block of Old Buck Road, 12:26 p.m. Male found a purse in the middle of the street and turned it in.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2200 block of Kaitlyn St., 12:30 p.m. Male reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and took clothing and shoes from a second unlocked vehicle.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:08 p.m. Male reported a key ring stolen from his vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 4:53 p.m. Male arrested for strangling female.
• WARRANT - 100 block of S. Line St., 9:31 p.m. Male driver found to have two outstanding warrants.
JAN. 10
• BOND VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 1 a.m. Male reported to be in violation of a protective order and fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:29 a.m. Male reported an unknown person broke into his construction sight and took various items from inside the building.
• FALSE ALARM - Weatherford city limits, 8:39 a.m. A Crime Stoppers tip reported a threat made against a school.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 7 p.m. Crime Stoppers tip reported that a Weatherford ISD student posted several pictures of himself holding firearms. No threat was determined to be made.
• ASSAULT - 2200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 12:30 p.m. Female reported a known suspect assaulted her.
• THEFT - 400 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:21 p.m. Male reported someone broke in through a window and stole multiple items. Officers determined the theft had occurred via a former employee.
JAN. 11
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of S. Main St., 7:51 a.m. Female reported the hood of her vehicle was keyed.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 10:23 a.m. Male reported a known suspect rented a computer and failed to make rental payments.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 2:37 p.m. Female reported her teenage daughter had run away from home.
• REGISTRATION FAILURE - Weatherford city limits, 2:50 p.m. Detective notified that a male registered sex offender failed to register.
• WARRANT - 200 block of S. Merrimac St., 2:37 p.m. Male found to have active warrant.
• DISTURBANCE - 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:36 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 3:45 p.m. Teenage male arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
JAN. 12
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1900 block of S. Main St., 12:29 p.m. Male reported a chainsaw taken from his truck bed.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of S. Main St., 2:04 p.m. Female admitted to being in possession of a THC vape.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 7:33 p.m. Female reported being contacted by someone claiming to be with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office advising her of a missed jury summons.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and Mineral Wells Highway, 4:18 p.m. Male in broken down vehicle found to have active warrant and provided a false name and date of birth.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:50 a.m. Female transported to hospital after reported overdose.
