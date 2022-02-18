Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 12-16, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
FEB. 12
• INFORMATION - 4100 block of NE 4th St., 8:16 a.m. Medication reportedly delivered to incorrect address.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:17 a.m. Male arrested for violation of criminal trespass warning and four city warrants.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 11 a.m. Information report.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 12:24 p.m. Juvenile problem.
• FAILURE TO REGISTER - 1600 block of SE 6th Ave., 1:11 p.m. Sex offender investigation.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 100 block of NE 7th St., 4:28 p.m. Vehicle red-tagged after being illegally parked.
• HARASSMENT - 4100 block of NE 4th St., 5:59 p.m.
FEB. 13
• THREATS - 1300 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:52 p.m. Male reports assault.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1600 block of SE 11th Ave., 2:56 a.m. Man’s house was burglarized.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of NW 17th St., 2:34 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:10 p.m.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD - 2100 block of SE 8th Ave., 2:11 p.m. Juvenile made outcry of being sexually assaulted.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 300 block of SE 18th St., 2:21 p.m. Information only.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:34 p.m. Male arrested for resisting arrest.
FEB. 14
• HIT AND RUN - 1300 block of NW 4th Ave., 10:55 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2500 block of SE 11th St., 1:23 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 3100 block of NE 11th St., 2:43 p.m. Juvenile attempts to overdose on prescription medication.
• WANTED PERSON - 200 block of Van Story St., 4:44 p.m. Male arrested for county warrant.
FEB. 15
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 1:14 a.m. Male assaulted girlfriend.
• WRECK - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:36 a.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 7:58 a.m.
• WRECK - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:25 a.m.
• WRECK - 3800 block of SE Industrial Parkway, 11:49 a.m.
• WRECK - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:02 p.m.
• FRAUD - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:13 p.m. Female passed fraudulent check.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of se 8TH st., 8:28 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of SW 12th Ave., 8 p.m. Information report.
FEB. 16
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SE 3rd St., 3:59 p.m. Two vehicles red-tagged.
• WRECK - 1200 block of W. Hubbard st., 4:54 p.m.
• THREATS - 600 block of FM 1821, 7:17 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 7:37 p.m. Juvenile male threatened by his mother.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 10-17, 2022.
FEB. 10
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of College Ave., 8:58 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
FEB. 11
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 4:45 a.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by a male relative.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 7:30 a.m. Information regarding possible child pornography.
• FORGERY - 200 block of N. Main St., 10:30 a.m. Male reported an unknown person forged a check using his business account.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Brock Hill Lane, 10:23 a.m. Female reported someone took her purse out of her vehicle.
• THEFT - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:29 a.m. Employee reported finding a compromising device on gas pumps.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:31 a.m. Information received regarding a juvenile female being sexually assaulted by an adult male.
• FORGERY - 900 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:30 p.m. Male reported someone forged a check using his business account.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of S. Bowie St., 9 p.m. Male arrested for driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:42 p.m. Phone found and returned to owner.
FEB. 12
• THEFT - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 8:12 a.m. Female reported someone stole something off the underside of her vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 8:35 a.m. Air driven pistol found and placed into property.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Jade Lane, 4:07 p.m. Male reported items stolen out of his unlocked truck.
• BOND VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 4 p.m. Female reported a known person violated a protective order.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:22 p.m. Juveniles located a bag with various bank cards, IDs and other mail.
• WARRANT - 1100 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 8:54 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1100 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9:01 p.m. Male found to be in possession of crack cocaine.
• DRUGS - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:45 p.m. Report generated for possession of marijuana.
FEB. 13
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 2:30 a.m. Driver found to have to active warrants.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 12:36 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her debit card to make purchases in Georgia.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of S. Mill St., 3:29 p.m. Male reported someone damaged his front window with a pellet rifle.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1200 block of S. Main St., 9:10 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
FEB. 14
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:24 p.m. Motorcycle found in ditch discovered stolen out of Fort Worth.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1900 block of Wall St., 7:18 a.m. Male reported a filter off his truck stolen.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2100 block of Caroline Drive, 7:40 a.m. Male reported several items removed from his vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of S. Mill St., 8 a.m. Male reported someone threw eggs on his vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of W. 4th St., 12:05 p.m. Female found a purse along the road.
• HIT AND RUN - 1000 block of E. Interstate 20, 5 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of Zachary Drive, 9:01 a.m. Male reported a tool set stolen from his vehicle.
• THEFT - 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:03 a.m. Male reported propane tanks and wooden pallets stolen from a business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1100 block of W. Water St., 8:29 a.m. Male reported a known female slashed his tires.
• ABANDONED PROPERTY - 300 block of S. Alamo St., 10:55 a.m. Male reported a bicycle locked to his fence that hadn’t been moved since November.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 12:45 p.m. Reporting party reported threatening messages from a former spouse over a custody matter.
• THEFT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:03 a.m. Male reported a cell phone taken .
• THEFT - 1200 block of Jameson St., 2:54 p.m. Male reported someone broke into a building and stole a riding lawn mower, air compressor and vehicle.
• WARRANT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:30 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of E. Oak Ave., 6:50 p.m. Driver shown to have suspended license and no insurance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2400 block of S. Main St., 10:20 p.m. Male found to be driving without a license.
FEB. 15
• WARRANT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 7:05 p.m. Driver arrested on out-of-county warrant.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:27 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 8:47 p.m. Male found deceased within a residence.
FEB. 16
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:38 a.m. Male found to have caused damage to an electrical box.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Bowie Drive, 4:44 a.m. Driver arrested for invalid license, possession of meth and felon in possession of firearm.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:45 a.m. Male reported various items and work tools taken from his work van.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 9:49 a.m.
• WARRANT - 800 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road South, 1:36 p.m. Methamphetamine and Percocet found in vehicle and two subjects arrested on warrants.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:38 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
FEB. 17
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:18 a.m. Female reported information regarding a possible sexual offense.
• GRAFFITI - 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:05 a.m. Male reported someone spray painted a sidewalk and the side of two buildings.
• BOND VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Male reported a package delivered and believed to be from his ex who has an active protective order.
• THEFT - 400 block of Eureka St., 8:59 a.m. Female reported storage sheds missing from her property.
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:40 p.m. Female reported confiscated rugs from a 17-year-old female.
• GRAFFITI - 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 3:02 p.m. Male reported video of four subjects committing vandalism.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:04 p.m. Female stated a known male assaulted a child family member.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:39 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 7:30 p.m. Female reported possible inappropriate contact with a child at a location in the county.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:07 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant and be in possession of methamphetamine.
• THEFT - 800 block of Andi Way, 7:16 p.m. Male requested patrol after recent vehicle theft, and a suspect was later identified.
