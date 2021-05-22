Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 15-21, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
MAY 15
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of SE 12th St., 1 a.m. Vehicle shot with paintball gun over employment termination.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:29 a.m. Female assaulted by boyfriend.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of FM 1195, 9:04 a.m. Auto pilot computer for aircraft sent in for repair in January has yet to be repaired or returned. Repairmen have also not returned correspondence relating to the computer.
• THEFT - 1000 block of SW 4th Ave., 1:33 p.m. Rear license plate missing from vehicle.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 1:35 p.m. Male allegedly assaulted his mother.
• WRECK - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:18 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:15 p.m. Criminal trespass warning issued.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of SE 3rd Ave., 3:41 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 1300 block of FM 1821, 7:07 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 SE 27th Ave. 5 p.m. House was burglarized.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of NE 3rd Ave., 9:58 p.m. Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest.
MAY 16
• ANIMAL BITE - 100 block of FM 2256, 9:47 a.m. Shelter volunteer bitten by cat while cleaning its cage. Cat placed in quarantine.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:59 p.m. Two males found trespassing in the Baker Hotel.
MAY 17
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of SE 2nd Ave., 11:07 a.m. Traffic stop led to female being placed under arrest for reckless driving.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:50 p.m. Female placed under arrest for assault causing bodily injury family violence.
• THREATS - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:21 p.m. Female assaulted in her motel room.
MAY 18
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:09 a.m.
• FRAUD - 100 block of SE 1st Ave., 12:07 p.m. Ex-girlfriend made several fraudulent charges on debit card linked to an elderly woman.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 500 block of SE 27th Ave., 12:57 p.m.
• WRECK - S. Oak and SE 1st St., 2 p.m.
• PORNOGRAPHY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:54 p.m. Images of child porn.
• WARRANTS - 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 3:31 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.
• FRAUD - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:46 p.m. Male used counterfeit bills at restaurant.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 5:48 p.m. Female reported the dog kennel taken from her home.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 25th St., 5:47 p.m. Information report regarding possible family violence.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:09 p.m. Two fake bills were passed at a local business.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of NE 7th St., 7:48 p.m. Female assaulted by male. Male burglarized items ant the home of female.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 8:01 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 500 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:18 p.m.
MAY 19
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 4:26 a.m. Information report regarding a possible suicide attempt.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 1st Ave., 11:19 a.m.
• WRECK - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:06 p.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:01 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:58 p.m. Male shoplifted from a business.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:55 p.m. Male and female were trespassed from property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of NW 4th Ave., 3:58 p.m. Male reported property damaged.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:02 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of SW 3rd St., 4:46 p.m. Female requested help with teenage daughter.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 4:06 p.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of FM 1821, 6:03 p.m. Custody dispute.
• INFORMATION - SW 19th St. and SW 6th Ave., 8:04 p.m. Information report regarding possible threats made and weapons displayed.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:08 p.m. Drug paraphernalia was located.
• THREATS - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 7:48 p.m. Assault.
• HARASSMENT - 500 block of NW 8th St., 11:05 p.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.
• STRAYS - 500 block of Grant Road, 11:47 p.m. Owners of animals which regularly escape their yards were issued citations for animals at large.
MAY 20
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:12 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NE 27th Ave., 2:52 a.m. Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of driver on outstanding parole violation warrant.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 3:20 a.m. Female arrested for warrant on a disturbance call for service.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 500 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:24 a.m. Storage unit burglarized.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 1st St., 10:09 a.m. Hispanic male trespassed onto BJ’s car wash.
• INFORMATION - 1600 block if SE 25th Ave., 12:31 p.m. Wallet found on the street and turned in to police.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of NE 10th St., 2:01 p.m. Information report in reference to theft.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:29 p.m. Theft reported at business.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 5:18 p.m. Male and female criminally trespassed from hotel.
• THEFT - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:59 p.m. Male reported money missing from wallet of his daughter.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 500 block of Sam Houston Road, 6:56 p.m. Female reported her residence was burglarized.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of 6th Ave., 9:03 p.m. Male entered a vehicle without permission.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 900 block of SE 1st St., 11:01 p.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen in front of his place of employment.
MAY 21
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:30 a.m. MWISD wanted to document a Chromebook and Hotspot assigned to a student were not returned when they withdrew from school.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1300 block of SE 1st St., 11:09 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• WRECK - 100 block of SW 1st St., 2:06 p.m. Wreck involving a city vehicle.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2300 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:49 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 14-20, 2021.
MAY 14
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:25 a.m. CID Special Investigations Report was generated following investigation of a possible criminal incident.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 3:11 p.m. Ten-year-old male detained and transported to a medical facility for evaluation.
• WARRANTS - 100 block of N. Main St., 3 p.m. Female arrested on active warrants.
• THEFT - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 6:22 p.m. Female reported a toy-powered jeep was stolen from her property.
• DISPUTE - 100 block of W. Lee Ave., 8:40 p.m. Female reported her neighbor threw a rock and struck her in the leg.
• VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:04 p.m. Female reported male continuously texted and called her and violated a protective order.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of W. Lake Drive, 9:22 p.m.
• THEFT - 200 block of Live Oak Lane, 5:08 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his motorcycle helmet.
• CHILD PORNOGRAPHY - Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Officer received information regarding possible child pornography.
• CHILD PORNOGRAPHY - Weatherford city limits, 9:30 a.m. Officer received information regarding possible child pornography.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:11 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject opened an unemployment account in his name.
• DRUGS - 100 block of Meadow View Road, 11:40 a.m. Male reported a tip that two students were in possession of narcotics.
MAY 15
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of S. Main St., 11:32 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found inside vehicle.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2:12 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public, and attempted to resist arrest.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 2:39 a.m. Female reported her vehicle was broken into.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of Silverstone Drive, 10:34 a.m. Male reported his mailbox was destroyed.
• SHOOTING - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:14 p.m. Witnesses reported both shooter and victim left the scene, and after a search of the area, no evidence was collected for this incident.
MAY 16
• GUNSHOTS - 100 block or Ridgeway Drive, 1:48 a.m. Male reported gunshots behind his house and damage to his fence from the shots.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Pleasant View Drive, 10:03 a.m. Female reported unknown persons damaged her garage door.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of Ranger Highway, 12:54 p.m. Store owner reported outdoor light fixtures were damaged.
• HIT AND RUN - 2500 block of S. Main St., 3:10 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:37 a.m. Driver arrested for possession of firearm by a felon.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Atwood Court, 2:20 a.m. Male reported his girlfriend cut him several times on the shoulder with a knife.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 6:29 p.m. Female reported receiving threatening messages and phone calls from a known male.
• THEFT - 600 block of S. Main St., 3:26 p.m. Female reported an employee completed fraudulent item returns and stolen money from the register.
MAY 17
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of Peaster Highway, 2:59 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC oil.
• INVESTIGATION - 1500 block of N. Elm St., 11 a.m. WPD Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:21 p.m. Female reported her animals were missing from her home.
• GUNSHOTS - 1400 block of Westwood Drive, 10:24 p.m. Female reported bullet hole in the tailgate of her truck.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:53 a.m. Female reported a known male pushed her off the bed onto the floor.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:22 a.m. Male reported his trailer was stolen.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 11:55 a.m. Male reported a known suspect rented equipment and did not pay or return it.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of W. Water St., 8:21 a.m. Male reported two juveniles damaged property while inside a building.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:32 p.m. Female reported a theft of $3,360.
• THEFT - 2100 block of E. Lake Drive, 3:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his Chinese sword from the residence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 4:20 p.m. Driver pulled over after attempting to evade officer and arrested on warrant.
MAY 18
• DRUGS - 1000 block of S. Main St., 1:37 p.m. Marijuana found in an interior room.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of S. Main St., 3:45 p.m. Male reported juveniles caused damage to his fence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of N. Main St., 10:06 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of S. Main St., 3:53 p.m. Juveniles found in violation of a criminal trespass warning.
MAY 19
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of N. Main St., 10:29 p.m. Driver found in possession of marijuana.
• ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 10:10 p.m. Female reported her husband accidentally discharged a firearm and injured her.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:13 a.m. Male was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:46 a.m. Female reported an unknown person tried to collect unemployment benefits using her personal information.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 1:24 p.m. Male reported a female relative assaulted him.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 900 block of S. Main St., 4:03 p.m. Juvenile male observed entering onto a property he was warned not to go onto.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:57 p.m. Female reported her neighbor was yelling cursing and taking photos, attempting to start fights with her and her family. Three prevIous incidents had been reported.
MAY 20
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1300 block of S. Main St., 1:35 a.m. Female stolen makeup items from a business.
