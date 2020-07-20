Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 16-July 20, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JULY 16
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of SE 4th Ave., 3:38 a.m. Officer found money on ground. Placed in found property.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 9:31 a.m. House was broken into while occupied.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:42 a.m. Vehicle taken from Chevy House.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of SE 11th St., 10:10 p.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSONS - 9:39 p.m. Male arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of Harvey Road, 11:21 p.m. Information report regarding possible suicide attempt.
JULY 17
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of NE 9th St., 10:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance in northeast part of town.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of NW 5th St., 9:40 a.m. Male reported truck was spray painted with penises, sugar put in gas tank and window broken with water meter cover.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of NW 5th Ave., 10:48 p.m. Door damaged during burglary attempt.
• FOLLOW-UP - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:27 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of FM 1821, 4 p.m. Male criminally trespassed from Walmart.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:32 a.m. Theft at Walmart.
• HARASSMENT - 100 block of Washington Ave., 5:25 p.m. A male reportedly threatened a former co-worker.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 12th St., 10:56 p.m. Female was released from Weatherford hospital and family reported her missing as they were unable to contact or locate her.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1400 block of SE 29th St., 11:39 p.m. Male made unwanted and uninvited entry into a home.
JULY 18
• ASSAULT - 400 block of SW 25th ave., 2:47 a.m. Male subject was arrested from the hospital for assault by contact.
• WELFARE CHECK - 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 3:45 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of SE 20th St., 7;32 a.m. Domestic disturbance led to arrest of male and female for assault by contact.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 7:47 a.m. Male subject arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 10:07 a.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:08 a.m. Found property.
• WRECK - 3700 block of SE Industrial Parkway, 12:14 p.m.
• WRECK - 500 block of Grant Road, 1:13 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 4:58 p.m. Male subject was found at the park intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 6:26 p.m. Male and female subject arrested for verbal and physical altercation.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - SW 17th St. and SW 4th Ave., 8:21 p.m. Female assaulted by male.
JULY 19
• BURGLARY - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:19 a.m. Male subject arrested for burglary of a coin-operated machine.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 800 block of SE 11th Ave., 12:52 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of NE 2nd St., 12:07 p.m. Female reported the lock on her gate was picked and the door to her storage shed was pried open.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Shattles Road, 12:56 p.m. Male juvenile burglarized a vehicle.
• WRECK - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:10 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of SE 17th St., 3:19 p.m. An AC unit was damaged at apartment complex.
• WRECK 0 600 block of FM 1821, 5:12 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 400 block of SE 17th St., 6:36 p.m. A key fob was taken from victim.
• SHOPLIFTING - 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 6:39 p.m. Male attempts to steal lawn mower blades from store.
• ANIMAL BITE - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:55 p.m. Male subject bitten by stray dog.
JULY 20
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 4100 block of NE 4th St., 4:08 a.m. Male arrested for family violence.
• THEFT - 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 10:20 a.m. Theft of a lawnmower.
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:28 a.m. Male subject was stealing from employer.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 9:08 a.m. Female broke windows and destroyed other property in an apartment.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:38 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2600 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:47 p.m. Dairy Queen was burglarized overnight.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 600 block of SW 4th Ave., 5:11 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered for county.
• WRECK - 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:54 p.m.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Energy Drive, 6:26 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK 0 SW 5th Ave. and SW 20th St., 7:05 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting female.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Tournament Lane, 7:57 p.m. Female and male got into verbal argument.
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 16-July 19, 2020.
JULY 16
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Main St., 2:59 a.m. Officers initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2006 Dodge for having a warrant hit. An investigation revealed the driver, a 29-year-old female, tampered with evidence by swallowing drugs. She was also found to be in possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. An offense report was taken.
• THEFT - 3100 block of Ranger Highway, 10:30 a.m. Business reported that on July 1, a fraudulent check was written by a 50-year-old male for a black Delco dump truck. An offense report was generated.
• FRAUD - 200 block of Atwood Court, 1:12 p.m. A 49-year-old female advised that her social security number had been used to apply for an apartment. The complainant said she had not applied or authorized anyone to use her information. A report was made for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1900 block of S. Main St., 3:41 p.m. Officer responded to a business’s call for theft in progress. An investigation determined that a 61-year-old female was intoxicated to the point she was a danger to herself and others. She was arrested and transported to the Parker County Jail.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 3:52 a.m. Officers responded and made contact with the reporting party, who advised that an unknown person had taken approximately $150 worth of store goods without the owner’s consent between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. The party advised the owner does wish to file criminal charges, and a report was generated.
• DWI - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive., 6:24 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the location, where an investigation revealed a 63-year-old male was operating a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated. He was placed under arrested and transported to the Parker County Jail. An offense report for Driving While Intoxicated-2nd was completed.
• HIT AND RUN - 1000 block of King St., 6:24 p.m. Complainant said someone had hit his vehicle while it was parked next to his residence. Photos were taken of the vehicle and a report for Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle was generated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of Texas Drive, 4:30 p.m. Officer initiated traffic stop on a silver 2004 Chrysler van. The driver, a 37-year-old male, consented to a search of the vehicle, where a small box containing methamphetamine paraphernalia was found. The suspect was also found to be in possession of .6 gram so methamphetamine, 12 brand new stolen tools from Home Depot and five brand new stolen tools from Lowe’s. The suspect was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, theft of property $2,500<$30K enhanced and theft of property $750<$2,500 enhanced.
• 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:55 p.m. Complainant advised that unknown actor(s) had used her social security number to file taxes without her permission. Report made.
JULY 17
• THEFT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road, 1:04 a.m. Officers were dispatched in reference to a theft, and met with two complainants who reported having items stolen from them. One complainant reported her loss to be valued at under $100 and the other reported her loss to be between $100-$750. A theft report was completed.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of W. Water St., 5:59 a.m. Officer dispatched to burglary of a motor vehicle. Complainant advised his Yeti cooler was cut from a cable that had it locked onto his truck and the item taken. A report was completed.
• FRAUD - 200 block of N. Denton Road, 11:41 a.m. Officer dispatched to the police department regarding a subject wanting to report fraud. On scene, the complainant said and unknown subject attempted to obtain credit in her name. An offense report for fraud use/possession of identifying information was completed.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2 p.m. Officer observed a Lincoln MKX speeding and conducted a traffic stop, where the driver, a 25-year-old male, was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug. The passenger, a 22-year-old female, was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant, failure to identify fugitive and tampering with physical evidence. Bother subjects were transported to Parker County Jail.
• DWI - 1100 block of Jameson St., 2:17 p.m. Officer dispatched to the scene regarding a major accident and possibly intoxicated driver. The driver, a 34-year-old female, advised she did not know how the accident happened but she had been consuming alcoholic beverages throughout the day. An offense report for DWI 2nd was completed, no arrest at this time, results on blood draw pending.
• POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 100 block of Ragle Road, 10 p.m. Officer dispatched to the location in reference to suspicious vehicle and male in that area. A white 2003 Cadillac was located and the driver was found to be in possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and transported to Parker County Jail, report completed.
JULY 18
• THEFT - 1100 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 9:18 a.m. Officer made contact with a complainant by phone who reported a theft of building materials valued at $500 from the E. Bankhead location. An offense report was made.
• WARRANT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:43 p.m. Officers identified the subject, a 51-year-old male, known to have an outstanding warrant. The suspect was located and placed under arrest, then transported to Parker County Jail without incident.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of Peaster Highway, 11:30 p.m. Traffic stop initiated on a blue Hyundai for warrant hit. The driver, a 30-year-old male, was found to be in possession of marijuana. He was arrested and transported to jail without incident, report completed.
JULY 19
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:18 a.m. Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 202 Dodge Caravan for no lights to the rear. The driver was arrested for DWI 1st with open container, and the passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) less than a gram. Both subjects transported to Parker County Jail, report completed.
• MINOR IN CONSUMPTION - Weatherford city limits, 5:29 a.m. Officer dispatched to a location inside city limits and on arrival, spoke with one of the persons involved, a 17-year-old male. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. He was arrested for minor in consumption of alcohol and transported to Parker County Jail. Offense report completed.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:23 a.m. Officer dispatched to location in reference to domestic disturbance. Upon making contact with an involved 17-year-old male, an investigation was conducted and an offense report for assault/physical contact/threat was completed.
• THEFT - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 10:20 a.m. Officer dispatched to location in reference to theft of a spray gun, valued at $4,600. Reporting party said an unknown male stated he was working for a particular company and charged the sprayer to that company without knowledge of or consent of the company. A theft report was completed.
