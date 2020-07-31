Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 25-July 31, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JULY 25
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 2 a.m. Female’s vehicle was stolen by juvenile female.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 6:18 a.m. Male assaulted by female with knife.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1300 block of SW 7th Ave., 9:13 a.m. Verbal dispute between couple disturbed neighbors.
• THEFT - 500 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:25 a.m. Male reported returned check.
• THEFT - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:45 a.m. Female stole another female’s phones.
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 1st St., 4:09 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 5:55 p.m. Male subject arrested for assault by contact family violence.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of FM 1821, 6:50 p.m. A male damaged property inside a retail store.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:27 p.m. Male subject turned in a wallet to the police department.
• HIT AND RUN - 1000 block of SE 20th St., 9:17 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSONS - 300 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:32 p.m. Female charged with possession of a dangerous drug.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NW 3rd St., 11:37 p.m. Male and female arrested during a domestic violence incident.
JULY 26
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SE 17th St., 3:58 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of SE 20th St., 8:17 a.m. Report of lost documents.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:22 a.m. Two males trespassing on Walmart property.
• WRECK - 100 block of SW 4th Ave., 12:31 p.m.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:49 p.m.
• FOLLOW-UP - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:44 a.m. Vehicle vandalized on North Oak.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 2:20 p.m. Domestic disturbance in the north east part of town.
• FORGERY - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:03 p.m. Counterfeit bills collected at Burger King.
• ANIMAL BITE - 2900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:15 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:22 p.m. Vehicle windshield busted in; wallet, debit card, ID card and pack of cigarettes stolen.
• ASSAULT - 200 block of SE 19th St., 8:15 p.m. Assault family violence causing bodily injury.
• CHILD ABUSE - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:27 p.m. A child reported he was assaulted at a family gathering.
JULY 27
• DEADLY CONDUCT - 800 block of Long Drive, 8:07 a.m. Two men shot in both feet.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 10:45 p.m. Verbal disturbance over car keys.
• INFORMATION - 700 W. Hubbard St., 11:22 a.m. Possible vehicle theft reported.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of SE 1st St., 1:31 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 2:14 p.m. Family dispute.
• WRECK - 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 3:45 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:52 p.m. Female issued citation for theft at Walmart.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:10 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning for Walmart.
JULY 28
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of SE 13th Ave., 7:14 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male and female of drug and weapon charges.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:52 a.m. Female reported employer is holding her paycheck.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 700 block of Sam Houston Ave., 9:26 a.m. Female reported fraudulent charges to her debit card account.
• WRECK - 2700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:11 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:34 p.m. Male arrested for assault family violence.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3000 Airport Road, 10:14 a.m. Damaged property.
• ASSAULT - 2000 block of SE 12th St., 8:09 p.m.
JULY 29
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1300 SE 2nd St., 12:51 a.m. Verbal disturbance ended with female party leaving residence for the night.
• WRECK - 1700 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:40 a.m. Traffic accident located at 1700 N. Oak Ave.
• BACK-UP - 400 block of Brazos Drive, 10:42 a.m. EMS assist call for service led to discovery of a controlled substance on male subject.
• WRECK - 3600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:10 p.m.
• CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 1100 block of SE 8th St., 12:24 p.m. Female subject advised defrauded by other party.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of SW 10th St., 1:54 p.m. Female arrested for evading and illegal narcotics.
• WRECK - 3000 block of Airport Road, 3:45 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 1800 block of SE 21st St., 7:04 p.m. A parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle and the other vehicle fled the scene.
• THEFT - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 7:52 p.m. Female reported items front on her front porch had been stolen.
JULY 30
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:29 a.m. Woman taken to Palo Pinto Hospital.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of SE 10th St., 11:47 a.m. Mother and daughter arguing about COVID-19 quarantine.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:55 a.m. Property stolen out of the bed of pick up truck.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 12th St., 2:27 p.m. DFPS intake alleging possible sexual assault received.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 3:38 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of SE 4th Ave., 4:12 p.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:26 p.m. Female subject reported a female stole items from a store.
• HIT AND RUN - SE 21st St., 5:17 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 8:29 p.m. A male and female reportedly assaulted each other.
JULY 31
• WRECK - 1700 block of SE 16th St., 1:06 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:36 p.m. Theft from Walmart.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 500 block of NE 6th Ave., 3:35 p.m. Male hit female’s car with baseball bat.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of MH 379, 5:42 p.m. Found property - small baggie with white crystal-like substance.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 8:19 p.m. A father reported his son had run away from home.
• WELFARE CHECK - 3500 block of NE 10th St., 9:35 p.m. A female reported her sister had told her she was assaulted by her boyfriend.
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 24-July 30, 2020.
JULY 24
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:26 p.m. A 61-year-old male was arrested following an investigation and booked into the Parker County Jail on the offense of public intoxication. Offense report was generated.
• BURGLARY - 300 block of S. Bowie Drive, 5 p.m. Complainant stated that some time between July 18 and July 25, an unknown person had entered a storage building behind his residence and removed his stepson’s BMX bike, valued at approximately $600. Report made.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 8:55 p.m., Weatherford. Female reported she was assaulted by a known white male, reporting that he struck her and caused her pain. The female reported previous incidences where the white male had abused her. An offense report was completed, no arrest at this time.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 11:27 p.m., Weatherford city limits. An investigation determined that an assault occurred involving a deadly weapon. One of the involved parties was determined to be the offender, and he was transported to jail. Report made.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1300 block of N. Main St., 11:39 p.m. A 35-year-old female was found laying on the front steps of a closed church in the 1300 block of N. Main St., She was determined to be heavily intoxicated and a danger to herself and others. She was arrested and transported to Parker County Jail without incident.
JULY 25
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1500 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:16 a.m. Complainant stated that an unknown suspect stole batteries from his trailers on the property. An investigation was generated, no arrest made.
• HIT AND RUN - Courthouse square, 9 a.m. A city park bench and TxDOT pole was struck the previous night by an unknown vehicle. Offense report was generated.
• ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - 100 block of Cynthia Lane, 5:24 p.m. Officers observed a Ford Mustang that appeared to have been involved in an accident. The driver stated he was intentionally run off the road by a known male. Victim stated the other driver struck his vehicle causing damage to the front bumper, driver’s side panel and rear bumper. Victim also said the suspect displayed a pistol by waving it in the air. A report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was made.
JULY 26
• DWI - Courthouse square, 10:22 p.m. Police detained a possibly intoxicated driver operating a mini-motorcycle while having a child passenger. He was arrested and transported to Parker County Jail. Offense report was completed for driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Cartwright Park, 6:56 p.m. Complainant advised that a known male threw his bicycle, causing damage, and chased him down the street using profanity to him in a threatening manner. A citation was issued for criminal mischief and assault by threat.
• THEFT - 100 block of Cynthia Lane, 7:33 p.m. Complainant advised that sometime between 5 and 7 p.m., a known make made entry into his home with his consent and stolen approximately seven video games and a bag of tools without his consent. A report was made, no arrest at this time.
• THEFT - 1000 block of N. Main St., 11:27 p.m. Complainant reported a while male entered the store, filled his pockets and possibly his backpack with merchandise and left the store without paying. Value of items estimated at under $100. Offense report made.
JULY 27
• FRAUD - 200 block of Jones Road, 11:45 a.m. Complainant stated a known suspect removed funds from her bank account without permission. Report was made.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:10 p.m. Complainant advised a family member assaulted her and during the assault her breath or circulation was impeded. An offense report was completed.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:40 p.m. Upon investigation, a 44-year-old male was arrested on assault causes bodily injury family member and transported to jail. Arrest report completed.
JULY 28
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of N. Brazos St., 6:23 p.m. Driver was taken into custody for driving while license invalid with previous conviction. Report made.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 100 block of Alford Drive, 11:49 p.m. A red Ford Ranger was seen driving with its lights off through hotel parking lots and attempted to allude the patrol officer. The vehicle was later found at a nearby business. The driver was located and marijuana was seen in plain view in the vehicle and retrieved during a consent search. No arrest made, report completed.
JULY 29
• WARRANT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:43 p.m. Suspect was confirmed to have active warrant out of Azle PD for resisting arrest, search or transport. While attempting to take the suspect in custody, he resisted arrest and assaulted a public servant. He was arrested and booked in Parker County Jail, and offense report was completed.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Randall Road, 11:19 p.m. Complainant said she had received multiple social media messages and had multiple social media posts made about her by a known person that she found offensive. Report was made.
JULY 30
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8 a.m. Complainant said she left her purse containing multiple personal belongings in her shopping cart at the business. Unknown male was seen on security camera retrieving the purse and leaving the property. Offense report generated.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of Elmira St., 9:31 a.m. Complainant advised an unknown actor used her identity without permission to file for unemployment. Report made.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:55 a.m. Complainant advised that between 6-7 a.m. on July 30, unknown person stole a lawn chair without the owner’s consent. Report was generated for theft under $100, no arrest at this time.
