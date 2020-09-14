Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 11-14, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
SEPT. 11
• BURGLARY - 1000 block of SE 2nd Ave., 11:51 a.m. Male reported items taken from his home from his landlord.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:37 p.m. Child custody violation reported.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 2:43 p.m. Female reported he was sexually assaulted by male family member.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 700 block of SW 23rd St., 2:50 p.m. Female reports being sexually assaulted by male.
• BURGLARY - 800 block of NW 5th Ave., 2:53 p.m. Home burglarized.
• SHOPLIFTING - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:38 p.m. Male subject stolen a saw from business.
• FOUND PROPERTY - Brazos Drive and NE 2nd St. intersection, 4:34 p.m. A wallet was turned in to the police department.
• WRECK - 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:46 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:33 p.m. Male subject was arrested for assault by threat.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:14 p.m. Male came by victim’s residence where he made a threatening statement.
SEPT. 12
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of SE 8th Ave., 6:34 a.m. A subject reported his storage building was broken into.
• WRECK - 700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:11 p.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:24 a.m. Weapon found at abandoned storage unit.
• WRECK - 3500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:18 p.m.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:16 p.m.
SEPT. 13
• INFORMATION - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:16 p.m. Male was in possession of fake money.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of SE 9th Ave., 11:51 a.m. Traffic stop led to vehicle being towed for no insurance and wrong license plate.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of Lee Road, 1:45 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• INFORMATION - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 2:40 p.m. Female made allegations of a possible assault.
• BURGLARY - 100 block of SE 19th St., 3:05 p.m. Female reported residence burglarized and prescription medication taken.
• WRECK - 900 block of SE 18th St., 7:37 p.m.
• MISSING PERSON - 2500 block of SE 14th St., 9:23 p.m. Information report (juvenile runaway).
SEPT. 14
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of SE 19th St., 1:34 a.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:16 a.m. Male reported his residence was burglarized overnight.
• HARASSMENT - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:27 p.m. Male reported he was being harassed.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1100 block of SE 19th St., 2:52 p.m. Male reports damages to mailbox.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of Jacob St., 3:04 p.m. Tires were slashed.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:49 p.m. Male reported an adult male is trying to date his minor daughter.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 1800 block of SE 21st Ave., 6:10 p.m. Motorcycle stolen from his residence.
• HIT AND RUN - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:56 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of Davy Crockett Ave., 9:30 p.m. Female arrested for assaulting her sister.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 10-14, 2020.
SEPT. 10
• THEFT - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:44 p.m. Complainant reported that two subjects stolen items from a business.
• EVADING POLICE - Santa Fe Drive, 12:16 a.m. Officer observed a vehicle speeding and fishtailing, but was unable to catch up to the vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of N. Elm St., 10:28 a.m. Complainant reported a vehicle back over a chain link fence, causing damage.
• FRAUD - City of Weatherford, 6:19 p.m. Male reported he had multiple fraudulent charges made on his credit card account.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1000 block of King St., 7:30 p.m. 19-year-old man found to be under the influence and a danger to himself and others.
SEPT. 11
• TRAFFIC STOP - 409 mile marker of W. I-20, 1:59 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and in possession of a controlled substance.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits. 12:45 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect used her identifying information to open an account with an energy company.
• ASSAULT - 500 block of W. Russell St., 9:30 a.m. Female reported a 10-year-old juvenile was assaulted by another juvenile.
• ROAD RAGE - 2200 block of Ric Williamson, 6 p.m. Female reported another driver was following her and attempting to block her. The other driver exited his vehicle and began walking toward the female while yelling and cussing at her. The woman’s husband reportedly arrived on scene and pulled his firearm, advising the other driver to get back in his vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:42 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of marijuana and passenger issued citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• THEFT - 600 block of Estel Drive, 9:55 p.m. Male reported a known suspect stole his social security debit card and removed $1,400 from his account without his permission.
• WRECK - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:12 p.m. Vehicle backed into a parking spot, hitting the rear of a patrol unit.
SEPT. 12
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Tin Top Road, 11:52 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Dallas Ave., 2:34 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of College Ave., 12:55 p.m. Man found to be intoxicated in a public place and arrested.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3900 block of Old Brock Road, 7:45 p.m. Woman found walking along the roadway and intoxicated.
• MISSING PERSON - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:25 p.m. Male reported his 15-year-old daughter had been missing since the night before.
• WARRANT - 600 block of Jameson St., 7:13 a.m. Woman found to have an active warrant and placed under arrest.
• MEDICAL EMERGENCY - 200 block of College Park Drive, 3:30 a.m. Subject found to be in medical distress and transported to a local medical facility.
• THEFT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 1:13 p.m. Complainant reported an unknown female stolen an FM radio transmitter.
• TRAFFIC STOP - City of Weatherford, 8:58 p.m. Front passenger found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and back passenger found to be in possession of open alcoholic beverage.
• THEFT - 1300 block of S. Lamar St., 8:33 p.m. Female reported a known subject stolen her Great Dane from her residence.
SEPT. 13
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:07 p.m. Wallet located and owner was attempted to be contacted.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of E. I-20, 9:58 p.m. Marijuana located inside vehicle, along with paraphernalia.
• MISSING PERSON - 200 block of Harcourt St., 8:48 p.m. Woman reported she believed her 76-year-old father was missing and had possible health concerns.
• ROAD RAGE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:45 a.m. Female reported a truck with two males approached her vehicle in a business parking lot with guns and knives. The woman was able to drive away, and the vehicle followed her all the way to the police station before driving off.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of E. I-20, 12:57 a.m. Driver found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• THEFT - 800 block of N. Main St., 9:43 a.m. Female reported an unknown person stolen a Biden 2020 election sign off her property while she was at church.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2400 block of E. Lake Drive, 3:07 p.m. Male found an ankle monitor by the lake.
• FORGERY - 100 block of W. Park Ave., 2:20 p.m. Male reported three computer-generated checks were cashed on his bank account, and another attempt to cash a check at the same location.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:37 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject took the license plate from his utility trailer.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of W. I-20, 7:43 p.m. Driver found to have outstanding warrant and controlled substance was found inside the vehicle.
• WRECK - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:08 p.m. Driver found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
SEPT. 14
• TRAFFIC STOP - Intersection of Ric Williamson and I-20, 12:33 a.m. Plastic baggie with marijuana residue and rolling papers located in vehicle during consent search.
