Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 13-July 16, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JULY 13
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 2:54 a.m. Female reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend’s family.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:23 a.m. Male trespassed from property.
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of Lamar St., 2:57 p.m. Possible threat made through social media.
• UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:41 p.m. Vehicle stolen from local convenience store recovered outside city limits.
• SHOPLIFTING - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 5:21 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• ASSAULT - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:09 p.m. A male entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence and assaulted her and their son.
• BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE - 1600 block of Crestwood Drive, 7:02 p.m. Male subject reported someone took an item from his vehicle and tried to take another but was unsuccessful.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1300 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:11 p.m. Unattended death in a residential home.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1500 block of SW 10th Ave., 9:57 p.m. Male and female involved in verbal disturbance.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of SW 8th St., 10:29 p.m. Female reported her boyfriend assaulted her and strangled her before evading arrest by running from officers.
JULY 14
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 900 block of SE 1st Ave., 2:37 a.m. Female criminally trespassed from property.
• THREATS - 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:15 a.m. Juvenile male was involved in an altercation with an unidentified male.
• FRAUD - 1700 block of SE 9th St., 12:39 p.m. Female had her identity stolen and used to open a line of credit.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:29 a.m. Male subject arrested for criminal trespass, theft and evading arrest.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:34 p.m. Female arrested for theft and a county warrant.
• THEFT - 300 block of SW 22nd St., 6:30 p.m. Trailer stolen from the backyard of house being remodeled.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1100 block of SE 17th St., 7:24 p.m. Information report regarding child custody.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SE 19th St., 11 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 10:09 p.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of Shaw Road, 11:20 p.m.
JULY 15
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:47 a.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 1400 block of SE 20th St., 12:10 p.m. Male subject damaged property at rental house.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:03 p.m. Female was issued a CTW.
• WARRANT - 100 block of FM 1821, 1:47 p.m. Male and female arrested at hotel for outstanding warrants.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 800 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:08 p.m. Car was red-tagged.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3000 block of Airport Road, 12:03 p.m. Vehicle was damaged by unknown source.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 600 block of Circle Road, 5:04 p.m. Female reported there has been an abandoned vehicle outside her residence for awhile and would like it removed.
• WRECK - 500 block of SE 12th Ave., 7:47 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:33 p.m. Female reported her car was burglarized, damaged and driven for 43 miles.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 9:24 p.m. Male reported neighbor was parking on the sidewalk in front of his house and would like him to move. Other party advised this incident became a verbal argument.
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 13-July 16, 2020.
JULY 13
• THEFT - 200 block of Cottonwood St., 7:42 a.m. Officers called in reference to a vehicle that had been stolen with a trailer attached and another vehicle at the same address that had been burglarized. An offense report was generated for theft of firearm, theft of property $2,500<$30K, burglary of vehicle and theft of property $2,500<$30K.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12 p.m. Complainant advised that her husband assaulted her at a location in the city limits of Weatherford. An offense report for assault causes bodily injury family member was completed.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Candleridge Court, 2:46 p.m. Officers dispatched to residence in reference of theft. Caller advised that an unknown person used her identifying information for financial gain. A report for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was completed.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of N. Main St., 10:30 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Red Acura for unsafe lane change after the vehicle almost collided with another while changing lanes. The driver, a 28-year-old male, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation for the same. An offense report was completed.
JULY 14
• ASSAULT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road, 1:03 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a business in reference to an assault. The complainant on scene advised that an unknown man asked him to step outside and then assaulted him by shoving him down and hitting him with closed fist. A report for assault causes bodily injury was made.
• FORGERY - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 7:22 a.m. Upon a check fraud investigation, the reporting party advised her place of business was presented a forged check and the business incurred a financial loss. An offense report for forgery financial instrument $100<$750 was completed.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 1:44 p.m. Officer dispatched to a location inside Weatherford city limits and made contact with a 19-year-old female who advised that she and her boyfriend got into an argument and she began striking him. She was issued a citation and an arrest report was completed for assault/physical contact/threaten-family violence.
JULY 15
• THEFT - 900 block of Sloan St., 11:45 a.m. Complainant met officers at the police department and advised that on July 10, unknown person(s) without his effective consent took a package containing $370 worth of merchandise from his porch. A report for theft of mail was taken.
• HIT AND RUN - 1900 block of Wall St., 5:23 p.m. Complainant advised her 2003 black Toyota was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. An offense and accident report were completed.
