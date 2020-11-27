Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 20-Nov. 27, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
NOV. 20
• THEFT - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 9:39 a.m. Theft of political signs.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 11:52 p.m. Juvenile report for marijuana on campus.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 2000 block of SW 10th St., 11:20 a.m. Female arrested for burglary of a habitation.
• FRAUD - 5000 block of Laurie Drive, 2:50 p.m. Male reported he paid for roof work to be performed and it has not been done.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:23 p.m. Damaged cell phone located in parking lot.
• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:52 p.m.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:15 p.m.
• THEFT - 200 block of Pasadena Blvd., 5:04 p.m. Male stated someone stole his chainsaw.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:30 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 8:15 p.m. Male and female arrested for assault family violence.
• THEFT - 700 block of SW 10th St., 9:45 p.m. Stolen bicycle by unknown person.
NOV. 21
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:35 a.m. Juvenile arrested for assault.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:48 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:04 p.m. Female reports past treatment.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Gorgas St., 3:51 p.m. Vehicle burglarized.
• WELFARE CHECK - 4100 block of MH 379, 6:39 p.m. Male and female got into verbal altercation.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 2200 block of NE 1st Ave., 6:30 p.m. Male and female were issued criminal trespass warnings for a residence.
NOV. 22
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:02 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female subject for driving while intoxicated.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 300 block of NW 7th Ave., 9:03 a.m. Male reported the mother of his child is interfering with his weekend of custody.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:13 a.m. Male subject was found deceased.
• THEFT - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:36 p.m. Male’s phone stolen by customer while at work.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of NE 2nd St., 1:57 p.m. Pipe to a faucet was broken.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2700 block of SW 9th Ave., 4:21 p.m. Male found passed out outside residence and arrested on warrants.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:01 p.m. Male subject began cursing and making threats after being asked to leave a store.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of SE 22nd Ave., 10:29 p.m. Neighbors report verbal disturbance.
NOV. 23
• HIT AND RUN - 1700 block of SE 21st St., 3:09 a.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of NW 3rd Ave., 11:13 a.m. Landlord reports previous tenant left property damaged.
• THREATS - 100 block of NE 23rd St., 2:54 p.m.
NOV. 24
• WRECK - 2000 block of FM 1195, 1:49 a.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:27 a.m. Male subject stole a case of beer from store.
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 3:12 a.m. Male subject stole merchandize from convenience store.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1100 block of SW 12th St., 12:05 p.m. Information report regarding neighbor dispute.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of NW 25th St., 2:30 p.m. Information report regarding harassment between neighbors.
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - 4500 block of S. U.S. Highway 281, 6 p.m. Female reports sexual abuse of child.
• WRECK - 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 7:48 p.m.
NOV. 25
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 10:07 a.m. Information only.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 12:49 p.m. Unknown male stole three camera cards.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:39 p.m. Female was arrested at city park for criminal trespass.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:24 p.m. Civil issues at a shelter.
• STRAYS - 200 block of NW 23rd St., 4:14 p.m.
• WRECK - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:59 p.m. Traffic accident led to arrest.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. blvd., 6:47 p.m. Female reported male and female in residence fighting.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Park Road 71, 6:53 p.m. Female overdosed on mushrooms.
NOV. 26
• WRECK - 8100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:53 a.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of SW 3rd St., 3:15 p.m. Identification documents found.
• WRECK - 3000 block of FM 1195, 5:07 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 5:20 p.m. Aunt and niece got into verbal altercation.
• THREATS - 600 block of NE 7th Ave., 10:26 p.m. Male was assaulted by another male.
NOV. 27
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 2:38 a.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of NW 2nd St., 2:12 a.m. Male arrested for disorderly conduct.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of Lamar St., 9:32 a.m. Christmas decorations damaged by juveniles.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:39 p.m. Male subject arrested on several traffic offenses.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of SE 17th St., 8:40 p.m. Grandmother got into argument with granddaughter.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 19-Nov. 24 2020.
NOV. 19
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:05 a.m. Female reported she let a known male borrow her car and he failed to return it at the agreed time.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:47 p.m. Female said she believes a known male assaulted her juvenile daughter.
• WARRANTS - 100 block of N. Merrimac St., 12:35 p.m. Male arrested for active felony warrants and found to be in possession of a checkbook that was not his.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:33 a.m. Male walked out with building supplies that he did not attempt to pay for.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of Interstate 20, 1:39 p.m. Female found in possession of marijuana and released to EMS for medical need.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of W. Park Ave., 9:11 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:28 p.m. Female showed signs of physical injury after altercation with boyfriend.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of E. Baylor St., 10:41 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
NOV. 20
• THEFT - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:45 a.m. Male reported a license plate missing from a trailer.
• THEFT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 10:06 a.m. Male reported an unknown subject came into a business and stole items without purchasing.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:02 p.m. Male reported fake currency was located in a vehicle that had been repossessed.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:36 p.m. Female stated she was assaulted by a known male who left the scene.
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 10:20 p.m. Female found to be intoxicated in public and released for medical treatment.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:58 p.m. Female reported she was threatened by a male with a knife.
• PANHANDLING - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:40 p.m. Male arrested for violating protective order.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:49 p.m. Male reported his girlfriend punched him in the face and left the scene.
NOV. 21
• WARRANTS - 200 block of W. Lake Drive, 12:39 a.m. Passenger found to have warrant out of Tarrant County. Driver and passenger found in possession of marijuana paraphernalia and THC paraphernalia.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 1:10 p.m. Male reported his partner struck him in the face.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of S. Main St., 3:20 p.m. Male reported a Subaru SUV hit the ice machine in front of a business and left the scene.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:30 a.m. Male reported someone broke into a business and stole three generators.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 7:54 p.m. Driver found to have suspended license.
NOV. 22
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of E. Lake Drive, 1:06 a.m. Driver found asleep in a vehicle and determined to be intoxicated.
• WRECK - 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 3:13 a.m. Driver of a vehicle crashed into three other vehicles and was found to be driving while intoxicated, as well as unlawful carry of a weapon.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:10 a.m. Female reported being sexually assaulted when she was between the ages of 7-13.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:26 a.m. Male reported hearing verbal argument that sounded violent. Female was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
NOV. 23
• THEFT - 100 block of W. 1st St., 11:55 a.m. Male reported known suspect stole a ring.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 2:27 p.m. Male reported someone kicked in his apartment door. Suspect transported to JPS for treatment.
• ASSAULT - 1400 block of S. Main St., 5:40 p.m. Male said he was assaulted by threat during a drug screening.
• MISSING JUVENILE - 100 block of Interstate 20, 11 p.m. Juvenile who was reported missing found at this location.
NOV. 24
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Brazos St., 2:20 p.m. Driver fled the scene on foot and later found hiding in a shed, where he was arrested for active parole warrant.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of Adams Drive, 3 a.m. Male found to be wanted for parole violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.