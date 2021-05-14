A Mineral Wells homeowner shot and killed a man described as his brother who had reportedly broken into his home, the man told police.
Mineral Wells PD received a call reporting a residential burglary in progress around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The caller explained how he had returned home from work when an intruder made entry inside of his house, according to a release by MWPD. The resident went on to say that he and the intruder had a physical confrontation and that the resident had the subject “on the ground.” Officers responded to the scene and were met by the resident caller upon arrival at that location.
The resident directed officers to a subject inside of the house and told officers he shot the subject. The resident further described the subject as being his own brother, but noted his brother did not reside at the location and he had barred his brother from the property. Officers went inside the house and found a male subject laying on the floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers began to perform CPR on the subject until Mineral Wells Fire/EMS personnel arrived on scene. Paramedics determined the subject was deceased on scene.
The resident was detained for further questioning and released following an extended interview. Investigators noted evidence at the scene consistent with a possible break-in at the home, as well as signs of a physical confrontation or struggle. The weapon involved has been recovered and detectives are reviewing the resident’s previous reports of trespassing at the location.
The name of the deceased, a 28-year-old male, is not being released at this time, pending notification of his next of kin, Mineral Wells police said.
The investigation of this matter is in the early stages and the resident has been cooperative thus far. No arrests have been made at this time; however, it is undetermined whether or not the shooting was justified.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the Palo Pinto County District Attorney for review and possible submission to the grand jury, Mineral Wells Police Chief Dean Sullivan said.
