Bomb threats made at several Brookshire's locations, including Willow Park, caused a flurry of police activity Saturday night.
Willow Park police and other agencies responded to the grocery store location Saturday evening, as both the store and the parking lot were closed to the public during investigation. The department noted that the scene was clear around 10 p.m. and WPPD did not believe there was any threat to the public.
A similar situation was reported in Alvarado and Bullard, as well as other locations across the state.
Bullard police said the store received a call about a "device" placed in the location on Saturday, and officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. after employees evacuated customers. The store was searched and no device was found, according to Bullard PD, and the course of anonymous call was being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.