MINERAL WELLS — A pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mineral Wells Thursday evening.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Mineral Wells Police/Fire/EMS received a call reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 180 East and SE 25th Avenue, MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said. Emergency units responded to the scene, where Fire/EMS personnel assessed the pedestrian.
According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the vehicle involved was traveling north on SE 25th Avenue and turning west onto 180. The pedestrian had been crossing the road from the Brazos Mall parking lot when they struck by the vehicle. That intersection is controlled by traffic signal lights, accompanied by pedestrian signals.
The pedestrian was treated on scene for minor, non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved, Sullivan said. No charges or citations have been filed.
