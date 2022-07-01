WEATHERFORD — Two people were injured Thursday in what police are investigating as possible road rage.
Weatherford PD responded the 800 block of S. Bowie around 9 p.m. on a call for major accident.
Upon arrival, it was determined that an SUV rolled over and a 28-year-old female and 28-year-old male were seriously injured, according to police records.
"An investigation was conducted and determined another vehicle was involved and this accident was possibly resulted from road rage," according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available, WPD said.
