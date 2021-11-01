A man and wife were arrested following a party Oct. 2, in the 300 block of Almaka Drive in Poolville, involving juveniles and alcohol.
Sheriff’s deputies were notified two weeks after the incident that the adults who hosted the party allowed alcohol to be made available to several minors who attended.
The parents who hosted the party were identified as Shawn Edward Brogan and Yvonne Celine Brogan, 44, both of Poolville
A large number of juveniles attended the party following the Peaster homecoming football game. School officials interviewed several students and parents who witnessed underage partygoers drinking alcohol.
After identifying and locating several students who attended the party, several minors reported either witnessing other juveniles drinking, smoking marijuana and Tetrahydrocannabinol “vape” pens, or implicated themselves in participating in drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana and/or THC vape pens themselves.
Sheriff’s investigators stated one of the party hosts acknowledged the party was held at his residence for approximately 50 minor and implicated his part in planning the party by providing and setting up a ping-pong table, basketball court and fire pit.
He also reported as the juveniles began arriving to his home, he could tell they had been drinking prior to their arrival, and things got “out of hand,” during the party, but he never actually witnessed the students consuming alcohol. He further claimed he assumed the juveniles hid the alcohol in their vehicles during the party.
He admitted seeing liquor bottles on the kitchen counter at one point in the evening and poured the remainder of the liquor down the sink.
He told sheriff’s investigators that he and his wife did not provide alcohol to any of the students, and they refused to allow any partygoers who appeared intoxicated to leave for their own safety or they had them contact their parents for a ride. He then reported he and his wife went to bed at 2 a.m. He further reported he found evidence of the juveniles drinking at the party the next day, including an empty “Jell-O shot” container.
One witness stated that he saw 100-150 Jello shots inside the refrigerator in the kitchen during the party, which were consumed by the minors within 30 minutes.
Students told investigators alcohol was made readily available to all partygoers, and that a refrigerator was located on the back porch was filled with beer for the attendees. They told investigators the suspects “definitely” witnessed minors drinking alcohol during the party because they were drinking 20 feet from the homeowners.
The couple was arrested Friday and charged with Class A misdemeanor purchase/furnish alcohol to minors. They posted bond and were released later that same day.
