An historic Poolville structure sustained major damage from a storm system that swept through Parker County in the early morning hours.
"It looks like the wind just pushed it over," volunteer firefighter and lifetime Poolville resident Wesley Jennings said of the Poolville tabernacle.
Still in use by the Poolville Global Methodist Church and community for church services, funerals, barbecues and any other celebrations, it was known as "the community site for Poolville," Jennings said. The church had planned to host a sunrise service there for Easter.
Denise Yankie, who chairs the Poolville Cemetery Association, pointed to a black and white photo she published about a year ago, showing a group of men who relocated the structure from its original location west of "the Square" using mules. The structure was built in the late 1800s out of locally milled and hand-hewn oak and cedar.
A large, knotty oak, estimated to be 100 years or older, next to the tabernacle was also destroyed.
Yankie said they hope to save the trunk of the tree as well as the tin metal and other materials from the tabernacle to rebuild.
Jennings said they plan to fence the area to prevent the taking of any materials.
He noted that individuals have already reached out to help raise funds or provide services to see the structure rebuilt.
The National Weather Service Fort Worth sent a survey damage team out to the Poolville area Friday morning.
Meteorologist Madi Gordon said the NWS could not yet confirm a tornado in the area, but more details would be available after the damage survey was completed.
A tornado warning was issued around 5 a.m., with reports of winds up to 60 miles per hour recorded across Parker County.
