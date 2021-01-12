Palo Pinto General Hospital will be assisting in distributing COVID-19 vaccines to Palo Pinto County.
Registration is now open for any residents of Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/u/0/d/19ybBNwAk40Ky0Buftf63sq8BJZG7ChrDVO04LDN0XYg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0xHcrCPvTy0Ysi1N3LgtrzgiXtGKbvu9WEMaYDheS95j28oYn19uaifbw&edit_requested=true
At this time, front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID 19 are currently eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccine.
Eligible recipients include:
• People 65 years of age and older
• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
• Solid-organ transplantation
• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Those on the waitlist will be contacted and scheduled to receive the vaccine and do not need to call the hospital.
