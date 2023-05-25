The City of Aledo will welcome a new location of Press Café, part of the FAR Out Hospitality group, to the downtown area in the fall of 2023.
The restaurant’s new location will be at 109 S. Front St. (the former location of the Bistro restaurant) and be the second location of Press Café, one of Fort Worth’s most popular restaurants.
“Press Café is an exciting and welcomed addition to our community. As one of the most popular restaurants in the metroplex, Press Café’s outstanding reputation and exceptional fare will be an economic driver for Aledo and will serve our residents and visitors well,” said Aledo Mayor Nick Stanley. “Press Café and the FAR Out Hospitality team have a reputation as one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s best hospitality and restaurant groups, providing outstanding food and drink for loyal patrons. I know our residents eagerly await its opening later this year.”
FAR Out Hospitality Owner Felipe Armenta said the group is excited to bring the cafe to Aledo foodies and the community.
“Our team has put in a lot of hard work to ensure that our guests have a memorable dining experience, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone,” Armenta said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.