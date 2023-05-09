FORT WORTH – Primrose School at Walsh recently closed on the sale of land for an early education center that will serve families and parents with children ranging from infant to pre-kindergarten plus provide after school and summer care for children up to 12 years of age.
The new school, located at 13829 Walsh Avenue in the heart of the fast-growing Walsh community in West Fort Worth, is expected to open in early 2024. Residents in the neighborhoods at Walsh and surrounding Aledo and Fort Worth communities can enroll today at primrosewalsh.com.
At 13,500 square feet, Primrose School at Walsh will feature 12 classrooms and three secure, age-appropriate playgrounds, and can accommodate up to 215 children. Specific classrooms and curricula are available for infants, toddlers, early preschool, preschool, and pre-kindergarten children. After school care programs will also be offered. Primrose School at Walsh is the first Primrose location to serve Parker County.
“Primrose School at Walsh is a much-anticipated addition to the residential phase we are developing, and aligns with the focus at Walsh that high-quality education can provide a great quality of life for the entire family,” said Jim Henry, senior vice president of community operations at Republic Property Group, which is developing 1,600 acres at Walsh in partnership with Walsh Companies. “We’re excited to have trusted, proven operators in Bill and Kristy Smith bringing the Primrose early education system to our community.”
The franchise owners, Bill and Kristy Smith, have over 15 years of experience operating Primrose Columbus Trail and Primrose Mira Vista. Primrose School at Walsh will follow the Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning approach, which combines purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers, encouraging curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion in children. The curriculum is designed to put children first in every lesson, and guided by dedicated teachers who aim to help each child develop a lifelong love of learning.
At full capacity, the school is expected to create more than 40 job opportunities. Currently, the school is actively recruiting teachers and staff members for various positions.
“We’re excited to break ground on our new early education center at Walsh, which has one of the best neighborhoods in Parker and Tarrant counties,” said Bill Smith. “We see our role as an extension of support to the community, which has prioritized quality, balanced education and has a great elementary school in Aledo ISD’s Walsh Elementary just down the street. We hope to welcome many residents and neighboring families next year.”
For more information about enrollment or job opportunities, call 817-775-6877 or visit primrosewalsh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.