WEATHERFORD — City council members approved several zoning amendments Tuesday, clearing the way for new businesses and the relocation of another.
QuikTrip administrator Bryan Clark said the company is under contract for purchase and sale of property at the corner of South Main Street and BB Fielder Road, formerly known as Walden Farm & Ranch Supply.
The 9-acre tract had been zoned agricultural/general commercial, with a request Tuesday to allow for 18 fueling stations as well as a convenience store. The company has one location in the city off Bowie Street and Interstate 20.
Director of Development and Neighborhood Services Kaleb Kentner noted the planning and zoning commission met earlier in the month, recommending approval subject to several conditions, including demolition of the existing structures on the property.
City council’s approval Tuesday followed a public hearing, during which no one spoke.
Approval to rezone a 26-acre tract off Bankhead Highway on the Interstate 20 Service Road East — with conditions — was also given to make way for Holiday World RV, for display, new and used sales or repair, was also given following a public hearing.
Latta Hats was given the green light for rezoning an area at 3101 W. Interstate 20 for expansion and relocation, and Cowboy Express Carwash, at 907 S. Main St., was granted a conditional use permit to redevelop the existing car wash and oil/lube facility.
The council also Tuesday:
• Approved a conditional use permit for construction of a multipurpose building on the property off Valley Lane, which would serve as a storage facility as well as housing for guests or family members visiting.
• Approved an ordinance for voluntary annexation of two tracts of land, totaling roughly 217 acres off Old Brock Road to enlarge and extend the boundary limits of the city.
