In light of the rainy weather forecast this week, the Weatherford College Foundation has rescheduled Taste of Parker County for Thursday, May 27. The event was originally scheduled for May 20.
The event will be held at the City of Weatherford’s Heritage Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature approximately 30 food and beverage vendors—an event record. A complete list of vendors is available at www.wc.edu/taste.
All tickets sold for the original date will be honored at the gate on May 27.
Proceeds from Taste of Parker County benefit the Weatherford College Foundation, which funds scholarships and provides other support for the college and its students.
After seeing how COVID affected WC students working in the local service industry, the foundation decided that a portion of this year’s proceeds will go toward a scholarship for WC students working in area restaurants.
This event is made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Charlie Gilchrist’s Southwest Autogroup, Mike’s Westside Rental, Plains Capital Bank, Medical City Weatherford, First Bank Texas and H-E-B. The event is a partnership between the WC Foundation and the City of Weatherford.
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Purchase tickets online at wc.edu/taste or contact Jaci Trotter at jtrotter@wc.edu or 817-598-6272.
