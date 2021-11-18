Two crashes in Hood and Somervell counties this week proved fatal.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to both scenes, the first Nov. 15 around 4 p.m. in Hood County.
DPS reported a 2017 Kia Soul, driven by Charles E. Bolton, 79, of Granbury, was traveling west on Farm-to-Market Road 2425 near Power Plant Court. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 47-year-old Vanessa M. Sweet, also of Granbury, was traveling east on FM 2425.
Both vehicles were negotiating a curve in the roadway and struck head-on near the center of the roadway. Bolton died as a result of his injuries. Sweet was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries.
A second crash, in Somervell County east of Nemo, that occurred Nov. 17 around 3:30 p.m. resulted in the death of an Alvarado man.
DPS said preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 Ford F150 pickup was stopped at the intersection of County Road 308 and US Highway 67. The Ford, driven by 69-year-old David A. Hanks, of Alvarado, failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound 2007 Peterbilt truck-tractor that was towing a semi-trailer on US 67.
The Ford attempted to cross US 67 and turn to travel east but was struck in the driver’s side by the truck-tractor. Hanks was transported to Texas Health Resources Hospital in Cleburne but died from his injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt, William E. Parnell, 50, of Cleburne, was not injured.
No additional information on either crash is available at this time.
