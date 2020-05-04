Weatherford ISD announced Dr. Beau Rees as the new superintendent during a special meeting Monday morning.
Rees was named the lone finalist in April, following a search process that began in March.
“As a board, we believe Dr. Rees is a perfect fit to lead Weatherford ISD forward. His vision to make Weatherford ISD a destination district is aligned with Weatherford ISD’s vision to be a world-class district of choice,” Board President Mike Guest said. “We believe his commitment to support teachers and staff, and his desire to build relationships with parents and community members will ultimately have a positive impact on our entire community. We look forward to the opportunities that will result for our students, staff, and families.”
Rees has over 25 years of experience in education, beginning as a classroom teacher and leading up to his current position as superintendent of Montgomery ISD where he supervises 10 campuses with over 8,800 students and a staff of over 1,000. During his tenure at Montgomery ISD the district received an accountability rating of an “A” from the Texas Education Agency for the 2018-2019 school year. The district was also named an AP Honor Roll District and two schools were awarded the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence from the U. S. Department of Education.
Prior to joining Montgomery ISD in January 2012, Rees served as superintendent of Graham ISD for nine years. He also has experience as an elementary and high school principal. He has been active in the community, most recently serving on the board of directors for both the Conroe Regional Medical Center and Rotary Club of Lake Conroe.
