Weatherford College honored 43 of the finest teachers from across the region at the annual Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration on Friday, Feb. 10, in the Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building.
Celebrating its 27th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”
This year’s keynote speaker was Shelley Jeoffroy, the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year, a fifth-grade math teacher at Otis Brown Elementary School in Irving. Jeoffroy is a WC alumna who completed her Bachelor of Arts in English and Biology and graduate school at the University of Texas in Arlington.
Jeoffroy has served in a multitude of leadership roles during her 18-year career, including traveling to Kenya, Peru, Mexico and Morocco to serve students directly.
The 2022-23 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers awardees are:
Aledo ISD – Kate Thomas; Alvord ISD – Jennifer Hall; Azle Christian School – Tori Gustaf; Azle ISD – Katherine Womack; Birdville ISD – Rebekah Beaver; Bluff Dale ISD – Kim Fuller; Bowie ISD – Ethan Adams; Boyd ISD – Kelsey Starnes; Bridgeport ISD – Bridet Stutt; Brock ISD – Rachael Coates; Burleson ISD – Emerald Pittman; Castleberry ISD – Guadalupe Perez; Chico ISD – Bonnie Redwine; Community Christian School – Megan Horton; Crosstimbers Academy – Terri Strickler; Decatur ISD – Sarah Whetsell; Garner ISD – Jennifer Ramsey; Gordon ISD – Angie Ford; Granbury ISD – Kristen Murry; Huckabay ISD – Richard Harvel; Jacksboro ISD – Leah Davenport; Joshua ISD – Julie Tinsley; Lakeside Baptist Academy – Diane Long; Lingleville ISD – Karen Keith; Lipan ISD –Amber Freeman; Millsap ISD – Dr. Eric Moore; Mineral Wells ISD – Leslee Barham; Muenster ISD – Tracie Bohl; Palo Pinto ISD – Trina Toalson; Paradise ISD – Amy Pace; Peaster ISD – Carrie Ellis; Perrin-Whitt CISD – Sally Bland; Poolville ISD – Rachel Wyatt; Santo ISD – Shauna Bradshaw; Springtown ISD – Candice Adams; Stephenville ISD – Shannon DeVivo; Tolar ISD – Trisha Bagby; Trinity Christian Academy – Becca Perales; Victory Christian Academy –Cynthia DeNoon; Weatherford Christian School – Jeff Anderson; Weatherford College – Kelly Staub; Weatherford ISD – Elizabeth Baker; and White Horse Christian Academy – Deeandra Lambert.
