Flutists of all ages and playing abilities are invited to the second annual Flute Festival at Weatherford College scheduled for Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Registration is free and available at https://bit.ly/3X7uikP
The festival will feature international flutist Stephen Clark and beatboxing sensation Greg Pattillo.
Clark is the recipient of the 2016 Sir James Galway Rising Star Award, first prize winner of the 2018 IMKA Music Competition and the 2018 Alexander and Buono International Flute Competition.
In 2015, he was accepted into the Recording Academy of America and is now a voting member in the Grammys. Clark has appeared on screen as the flute player in both the BBC's period drama series “Desperate Romantics” and ITV's feature film “Miss Marple – The Secret of Chimneys.”
Pattillo is a beatboxing flutist originally from Seattle but now operates in Brooklyn. He was lauded by The New York Times as "the best person in the world at what he does." His performance videos on YouTube have been viewed more than 70 million times.
Masterclasses with these dynamic artists are available on a limited basis, so make sure to register as soon as possible.
Musicians are also invited to audition for the honor flute choir. Participants will be selected by a prescreened recording, audio only, due April 1. The festival will also include a young artist competition.
Clark, Patillo and festival participants will end the day with a public concert.
