Early voting for the special runoff election between Republicans Rep. Drew Springer and Shelley Luther may have ended earlier this week, but there will be one more opportunity to cast your vote for the Senate District 30 seat.

Election Day is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Palo Pinto County registered voters may visit any of the following locations Saturday: 4-H Extension Building (221 S. 5th Avenue, Palo Pinto), First Baptist Church of Santo (135 W. Palo Pinto, Santo), Strawn City Hall (118 East Housley, Strawn), Westlake Chapel (701 HWY 1148, Graham), Gordon Community Center (201 Houston Avenue, Gordon), Fairview Baptist Church (1062 Fairview Road, Mineral Wells), Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 (11225 HWY 337, Graford) or Palo Pinto Annex Building (109 N. Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells).

Registered voters in Parker County may visit any of these locations: Silver Creek Methodist Church (2200 Church Rd, Azle), Azle City Hall (505 W Main St, Azle),

Reno City Hall (195 W Reno Rd, Reno), Springtown Senior Center (1070 N Main St, Springtown), Poolville Methodist Church (230 North Church, Poolville), Peaster ISD Rock Gym (8512 FM RD 920, Peaster), Bethesda United Methodist Church (6657 FM RD 113 North, Garner), Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church (1502 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford), Weatherford College (225 College Park Drive, Weatherford), Millsap Community Center (104 Fannin St, Millsap), Harmony Baptist Church (242 Harmony Rd, Weatherford), Brock Fire Department (1107 FM RD 1189, Brock), Greenwood Fire Department (1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Rd, Weatherford), Morningstar Amenity Center (128 Heather Wind Ln, Aledo), Hudson Oaks City Hall (210 Hudson Oaks Dr, Hudson Oaks), First Baptist Willow Park (601 Ranch House Rd, Willow Park), Aledo Community Center (104 Robinson Ct, Aledo) or Aledo ISD Admin Building (1008 Bailey Ranch Rd, Aledo).

