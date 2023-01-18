WEATHERFORD — Police have arrested a man on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Reno in July.
Officers have initially responded to a residence off Shady Lane in Reno, where they found Rodney Tallent, 63, dead. Investigators said there were "indications of violence," found at the scene, and Tallent's death was ultimate ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Reno police Wednesday issued a press release announcing the arrest of Floyd Levi Nunley, 57. Police said Nunley was found hiding in one of the sheds on the property following a sweep in the initial investigation.
"This was a complex investigation with a lot of moving parts and was further complicated by the number of people at the scene when officers arrived," Reno Deputy Chief Nathan Stringer said. "Reno investigators did their due diligence exhausting every investigative avenue before bringing charges in this case."
Police said their investigation discovered other crimes that Nunley is accused of committing. Arrests records from Tarrant County showed Nunley also faces three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Reno police said that portion of the investigation has been turned over to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Nunley remained incarcerated in the Lon Evans Corrections Center on a combined $400,000 bond.
According to Weatherford Democrat archives, Nunley was charged in 2015 of homicide involving the stabbing death of a 40-year-old man.
Nunley later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received probation, according to court records. However, in December 2008, his probation was revoked and Nunley was sentenced to four years in jail.
