RENO — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found Tuesday afternoon off Shady Lane.
Officers responded and found a male, identified as Rodney Tallent, 63, dead inside the residence.
Officers called investigators to the scene as there were indications of violence, according to a press release from Reno PD.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled Tallent's death as a homicide due to gunshot wound of the head.
Investigators arrived and identified a person of interest, according to the release, and reached out to the Texas Rangers for assistance in the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.