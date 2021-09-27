WEATHERFORD — State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, says he is considering a potential run for the Senate District 10 seat.
"Since a new Texas Senate map has been proposed that places Parker County in Senate District 10, I have received many encouraging calls from conservatives urging me to enter the race so we can defeat a liberal Democrat," King said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. "After prayerful consideration with my wife Terry and my family, should this map be adopted, I will make a formal announcement that I will be running for this seat."
Texas lawmakers on Monday released their first draft of a new congressional map as the redistricting process gets underway.
"Terry and I were raised in the new Senate District 10 portion of Tarrant County and started our family there," King said. "I served as a Fort Worth police officer for 15 years and have deep roots throughout the district. As a state representative, I have served urban, suburban and rural communities and understand the issues unique to each. The stakes are high, and I promise to run a strong campaign to defend our Texas values and our freedom."
Monday afternoon, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced his endorsement of King, who he has worked with in the Texas House for the last 14 years.
"His lengthy legislative experience, his background in law enforcement, and his strong leadership skills are what we need in the Texas Senate," Patrick said. "Therefore, I am giving my full endorsement to conservative Rep. Phil King for the Texas Senate District 10.”
King, who represents District 60, which includes Parker and Wise counties, assumed the office in 1999.
