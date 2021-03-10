WASHINGTON – Appropriations Committee Republicans Wednesday sent a letter to Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) requesting that the committee hold hearings on the ongoing security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border as soon as possible. The letter, led by the Republican Leader of the Committee, Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), comes as illegal border crossings continue to surge.

Since early 2020, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has faced a growing number of individuals attempting to cross the southwest border, averaging about 3,000 arrests per day in January 2021, according to statistics released by the CBP.

“Illegal border crossings have skyrocketed this past month and are set to exceed the record-breaking numbers we saw in 2019," according to the letter. "Just yesterday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents and Army National Guard members encountered 5,204 individuals illegally crossing the border, adding to the more than 200,000 illegal border crossings so far this year.

“Over the last two years, Congress and the previous administration passed legislation to strengthen our border and provide the resources needed to assist agencies with the surge of migrants. We are eager to continue working together to gather the facts about the current situation on the border and develop solutions to address this crisis. We appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to your response.”

The letter was authored by 25 other committee members.

Read the full letter here.

