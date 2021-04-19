Update: (7:50 p.m.) "As a former student, I am embarrassed to say I graduated from here," former student Sophia Bush said.

She added that the first time she ever realized someone could be treated differently based on their skin was in Aledo in the fourth grade."

Update: (7:30 p.m.) Courtney Huggins, a mother to four Black sons, outlined specifics she would like to see the district do, including educating students on racism, racially-themed workshops for parents, cultural and diversity training for teachers, more diversity in hiring staff and a cultural diversity committee to facilitate.

"We are out of time as a district and community," she said. "I have faith in all of us to get this right."

Update (7:20 p.m.) An Aledo ninth grade student said she believes the school needs to administer lessons to help fight racism, and that she will support those who have been mistreated.

"Race should never be a form of judgement. I think we now see there's so much more work to be done."

Update: (7 p.m.) Ella Bullock, parent of a McCall Elementary student: "You may not be a racist, your friends may not be racist, but inaction is an action. The simple reality is this is who we've allowed ourselves to become through inaction."

Update: (6:50 p.m.) One parent says her 8-year-old son was tackled by several kids last year at Halloween. She said her son pleaded with them to get off of him and told them he couldn't breathe. She said one of the kids said, "Put your knee on his neck."

"These were not high schoolers, these were Aledo elementary school students," she said. This is not an isolated incident. It's time to put words into actionable plans."

Update (6:30 p.m.) About 20 residents are signed up to speak, including Chris Johnson, an Aledo ninth grader who was one of the targets of a Snapchat post entitled "N-word Auction."

Johnson said neither the superintendent or board has reached out and admitted they handled the situation wrong. Johnson asked the board of trustees when they will make a change so that students feel safe.

Another speaker said, "We have to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations. We can do better, we must do better."

Update (6:15 p.m.) - Aledo ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn opened up Monday night's school board meeting and addressing the full room, saying she was deeply sorry about the racial harassment incident and is "troubled" by the racist flyers.

Bohn said the district has identified four steps to move forward, which includes listening to diverse community members.

A couple of those in attendance, including a mom of one of the boys targeted on a recent Snapchat group, asked Bohn to stop referring to the boys that were targeted as "victims."

Board secretary Forrest Collins said he was "disgusted" by whoever made the flyers.

A crowd of people lined up along the sidewalk outside of the Aledo ISD Administration building. The school board is holding its regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m., where several community members are expected to speak.

The meeting comes a few days after two mothers of Black students said their children were a target of racial bullying through a Snapchat group page, and addressed the board publicly about the district's handling of the incident.

Monday morning, Aledo residents found several flyers near two campuses and in one neighborhood that depicted a "slave sale" with the date of Tuesday, April 20, along with descriptions, including derogatory slurs, and pricing.

