A conviction and 55-year prison sentence a Parker County jury gave to a gang member in May of 2022 after a road rage incident was affirmed on appeal in a ruling handed down last week.
Last year, Michael Ray Cartmill, 45, of Fort Worth, was found guilty of a 2021 aggravated assault that occurred on Interstate 20 in Weatherford.
“According to the victims’ testimony, Mr. Cartmill was a passenger in a car driving near them and the driver of that car brake checked them a couple of times,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “Then that car pulled up next to the victims, who had two small children in their car, and Cartmill pointed a handgun at them, held the gun up to his mouth, and made the ‘shhh’ gesture. Mr. Cartmill is a very unique looking person, so they had no difficulty in identifying him when he was ultimately located.”
The victims backed away, called 911, and told them the vehicle had pulled into a convenience store in Hudson Oaks. HOPD officers arrived, found Cartmill with the vehicle, and located a Glock 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, counterfeit money and stolen property inside, according to a press release.
On scene and at trial, Cartmill contended that it was the driver, not he, that pointed the gun at the victims and made the “shhh” sign. The victims testified at trial that they were certain it was Cartmill.
On appeal, Cartmill claimed that the jury charge erroneously contained definitions for levels of intent not applicable to the case. As a result, he said that he deserved a new trial.
Assistant District Attorney Tom Mitchell, who represented the prosecution on appeal, agreed that the language regarding recklessness in the jury charge should not have been included. However, he urged the appeals court to find the error harmless since it was not included in the portion of the charge detailing what jurors had to find in order to find Cartmill guilty.
The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth agreed with Mitchell, saying that the erroneous language was “superfluous” and that the focus of both parties during the trial was on identity, not intent. As a result, the court determined that Cartmill “was not actually harmed” and affirmed the jury’s decision.
During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors introduced Cartmill’s criminal record, which included prior convictions for attempted kidnapping, robbery, assault family violence, violation of a protective order, credit card abuse, attempted forgery and a variety of other drug, theft, and criminal mischief offenses. Prosecutors also called an expert witness, who testified that Cartmill was a documented member of Tango Blast, a prison-based criminal street gang.
“Mr. Cartmill’s eight felony convictions, many of which were for offenses involving violence, and his gang membership showed he was deserving of a long prison sentence,” Swain said. “I’m glad our jurors, speaking on behalf of our community, agreed with us and that their decision will stand.”
Cartmill will be eligible for parole in 2048, Swain said.
The case was tried in the 415th District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.