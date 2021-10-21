Congressman Roger Williams (TX-25) has announced his intent to seek reelection to Texas’ 25th Congressional District.
“Serving so many great people in the United States Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, but there is still a lot of important work to do," Williams said in a statement issued Wednesday night. "I am excited to officially announce I will be running for reelection in Texas’ Congressional District 25. This is a conservative district where the people want results and less government.
"The people of this district love liberty, family, and our Texas values — and I will always stand strong to protect those beliefs."
Williams said he will continue fighting for lower taxes, finishing the wall on the state's southern border and ramping up the economy while fighting socialism.
Texas’ Congressional District 25 is composed of 13 counties: Tarrant, Parker, Jack, Young, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Hood, Comanche, Callahan, Erath, Somervell, Johnson and Eastland.
