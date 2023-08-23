GRAFORD -- Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers on Tuesday announced his intention to seek re-election to represent Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties in Austin.
The Graford Republican cited his work during the 2021 and 2023 sessions as recommending him for two more years in the House District 60 seat.
Those included the state's near-total abortion ban and passage of constitutional carry, the ability to carry concealed weapons without a permit, during the earlier session.
This past spring, and in special session this summer, Rogers backed passage of border security measures including stiffer criminal penalties for fentanyl trafficking.
Rogers also cites his support for banning transgender men from girls' sports and gender altering health care for minors.
He also has vowed to reintroduce his Cross Timbers Utility Authority bill combining his three counties for a larger voice in seeking water infrastructure projects.
The rancher and retired veterinarian noted he beat three opponents for the GOP nomination in 2022, and he seemed confident of opposition this cycle.
"While my opponents continue to focus on fabricated, intraparty conflicts, we continue to bring results to District 60 and advance our shared, conservative values," he said in his announcement. "We expect the same influx of dark money in this campaign, along with misleading messaging that is insulting to voter intelligence."
Rogers beat rival Mike Olcott during the Republican primary runoff in the most recent cycle in May, after the two finished in the top of a four-person field on the March ballot.
Recent news reports indicate Olcott will make a run for the seat, though the Aledo-area Republican has not reached out to the Weatherford Democrat.
A third candidate has also emerged, in former youth pastor Brandon Hall, a seventh generation Texan and fifth-generation Parker County resident with experience volunteering and serving as an aide for conservative leaders, according to his campaign website.
Filing for the 2024 Primary Election begins in November.
